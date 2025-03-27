Princess Kate's strategic move with change in appearance for 2025

The Princess of Wales appears to be carving out her role as Prince William's future Queen Consort with every sartorial move she makes.

Ever since the late Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the former Duchess of Cambridge has seamlessly stepped into her senior royal role as the Princess of Wales with pride, nearing one step closer to becoming the matriarchal figure of the monarchy.

Embracing a new royal status © Getty The Princess of Wales attends the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service With the change in her royal status came a change in the way she dressed. No longer was the Princess experimenting with vibrant, playful dresses or feminine flirty prints, but rather choosing to wear power suits for royal engagements, or repeat her most streamlined pieces for public outings. Princess Kate's gradual shift from stylish girl next door to sartorial maven is all part of the gradual positioning of her role, royal style expert Miranda Holder previously told HELLO!. "She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen."

In an attempt to redirect attention away from her fashion and onto her royal duties, Miranda added: "Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colours which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past." Yet there appears to be another styling card the mother-of-three continues to pull from her sartorial deck - monochrome dressing.

The strategic use of monochrome dressing © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales stunned in all red at the Commonwealth Day service Following suit of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Kate appears to be continually wearing blocks of colour. On St Patrick's Day, she opted for head-to-toe emerald green, a look which came shortly after her all-red ensemble for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. At the Wales vs England Six Nations rugby match, the Princess looked polished in a longline navy coat with minimal accessories, and for a visit to Pontypridd, Wales in February, her wardrobe was a colour palette of tonal browns.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked lovely in green on St Patrick's Day Kate has often turned to colour blocking with her effortless dressing, but to use the technique in almost every royal engagement of 2025 suggests there's been a conscious shift in her approach to style. With every ensemble the royal wears, there's deeper meaning and symbolism behind it. Kate isn't afraid to wear any colour of the rainbow, but her continual colour blocking is most certainly intentional.

Symbolism in every outfit choice © Getty Images The Princess often stands out at royal events due to her strategic dressing Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explains that Kate may wear singular colours - such as red - at important and stately engagements for myriad reasons. "The Princess of Wales often wears red to high profile events as did her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. "One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!. "Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."

© Getty The late Queen Elizabeth II always wore bright colours The late Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh once made a rare comment about the Queen's fashion choices during ITV's documentary Our Queen at Ninety. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past," Sophie explained. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."Just as the former monarch wore simple colour-blocked clothes to stand out, it seems the Princess of Wales may be echoing the move, consciously weighing up her future in the monarchy with every outfit choice.

