Princess Charlene makes rare appearance in fitted off-shoulder top alongside Prince Albert

Princess Charlene wowed royal fans in a fitted off-shoulder top as she stepped out with Prince Albert to welcome the new French Ambassador of Monaco on Tuesday.

The royal looked the epitome of elegance in the Ralph Lauren fitted top that featured an off-shoulder neckline, which she teamed with a pair of wide-leg pleated trousers in a matching navy colour.

© Instagram Princess Charlene stood alongside Prince Albert and Jean d’Haussonville

Opting for minimal accessories, Princess Charlene completed the look with a statement pearl necklace, with her hair swept away from her face to highlight her pretty features.

Princess Charlene stood alongside her husband Prince Albert of Monaco to welcome Jean d’Haussonville at the Palace of Monaco, and the royal couple perfectly co-ordinated their outfits, with Prince Albert, 65, opting for a navy suit and tie with a contrasting white shirt.

Princess Charlene's life and style through the years

The royal engagement comes days after the couple made a glamorous TV appearance after launching their new TV channel in Monaco on Friday evening.

The new channel is part of the TV5 Monde network, and will feature programmes, focused on four themes – the environment, current affairs, sport and lifestyle.

Prince Albert wore another navy suit, this time with a red tie, while Princess Charlene, 45, looked timelessly elegant in cream wide-legged trousers and a black satin V-neck blouse.

The appearance comes weeks after the royal couple enjoyed a family getaway in Corsica with their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, where they spent time enjoying the sunshine.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Albert was seen snorkelling and kayaking, as Charlene enjoyed a swim.