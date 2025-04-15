Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's ultra waist-defining sundress couldn't be more on-trend this summer
A close-up photo of Kate Middleton with Prince William and Prince Harry wearing red © Getty Images

Princess Kate's ultra waist-defining sundress couldn't be more on-trend this summer

The future Queen is never short of a strikingly stylish outfit!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales never fails to serve us some style inspiration. 

Prior to being plummeted into life as future Queen, Prince William's then St. Andrew's post-grad girlfriend never missed with her high-society fashion.

One fabulous summer look that springs to mind is a super-chic and waist-cinching number worn by Kate back in August 2007.

Kate Middleton wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea© GC Images

The garment in question? A glorious black and white sundress. Kate wore the number as she was pictured leaving her £1.8 million Chelsea flat in South West London where she lived with her sister Pippa and brother James before relocating to the royal gates of Kensington Palace. 

Kate oozed noughties glamour as she stepped out in the affluent postcode donning the monochrome piece. The stunning sundress featured a plunging neckline and was gathered at the waist, defining her ultra-toned physique. 

Kate Middleton wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea© GC Images

As for accessories, Kate slipped on a pair of fabulous sunglasses and cork peep-toe wedges to complete her look. On her shoulder was a low-key cream handbag the perfect carrier for her then-Nokia mobile phone. 

Kate also added a pair of elegant drop earrings for good measure.

Kate Middleton wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea© GC Images

As for her hair, Kate had her iconic chestnut locks styled with ample volume, her choppy layers perfectly framing her face and complete with a side parting, adding the finishing touch to her quintessential 00s ensemble.

Kate Middleton wearing a black and white dress walking in Chelsea© GC Images

When it came to her makeup, the then-23-year-old kept it au natural opting for a light base, rosy pink blusher and subtle pink lips.

Polka dot Princess 

Kate and her lookalike sister Pippa were supporting Prince William who was competing in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match at Ham Polo Club.

This time, Kate paired her glorious gown with a pair of striking cork wedges, which matched the bright hue of letterbox red. The wedges were also adorned with large flowers adding a fabulously fun dynamic to her picture-perfect summer look. 

A photo of Kate Middleton wearing a red halterneck dress© Getty Images
Kate looked sensational once again in 2006 donning a vibrant red halterneck dress at Ham Polo Club

Once again, Kate opted for a stylish pair of sunnies to battle the beating rays and this time slipped on a silver bangle and subtle silver wristwatch. 

Highlighting the stunning neckline on her vibrant outfit, Kate added a silver pendant necklace.

A photo of Kate Middleton sitting with her sister Pippa Middleton in the sun© Getty Images
Kate was joined by her sister Pippa as they supported Prince William from the sidelines

Meanwhile, Pippa looked equally as chic donning a stunning aquamarine sundress which she paired with more understated cream wedges. 

The sister-duo were two peas in a pod as they supported William from the sidelines basking in the sunshine and sipping on large bottles of water. 

