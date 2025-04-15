Princess Kate's ultra waist-defining sundress couldn't be more on-trend this summer

One fabulous summer look that springs to mind is a super-chic and waist-cinching number worn by Kate back in August 2007.
The garment in question? A glorious black and white sundress. Kate wore the number as she was pictured leaving her £1.8 million Chelsea flat in South West London where she lived with her sister Pippa and brother James before relocating to the royal gates of Kensington Palace.
Kate oozed noughties glamour as she stepped out in the affluent postcode donning the monochrome piece. The stunning sundress featured a plunging neckline and was gathered at the waist, defining her ultra-toned physique.
As for accessories, Kate slipped on a pair of fabulous sunglasses and cork peep-toe wedges to complete her look. On her shoulder was a low-key cream handbag the perfect carrier for her then-Nokia mobile phone.
Kate also added a pair of elegant drop earrings for good measure.
As for her hair, Kate had her iconic chestnut locks styled with ample volume, her choppy layers perfectly framing her face and complete with a side parting, adding the finishing touch to her quintessential 00s ensemble.
When it came to her makeup, the then-23-year-old kept it au natural opting for a light base, rosy pink blusher and subtle pink lips.
This time, Kate paired her glorious gown with a pair of striking cork wedges, which matched the bright hue of letterbox red. The wedges were also adorned with large flowers adding a fabulously fun dynamic to her picture-perfect summer look.
Once again, Kate opted for a stylish pair of sunnies to battle the beating rays and this time slipped on a silver bangle and subtle silver wristwatch.
Highlighting the stunning neckline on her vibrant outfit, Kate added a silver pendant necklace.
Meanwhile, Pippa looked equally as chic donning a stunning aquamarine sundress which she paired with more understated cream wedges.
The sister-duo were two peas in a pod as they supported William from the sidelines basking in the sunshine and sipping on large bottles of water.
