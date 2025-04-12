Prince George takes style notes from mum Princess Kate for new outing

With a mother like Princess Kate, it's no surprise that the young Prince George is already developing a strong sense of style.

It seems that he's already been taking notes from the Princess of Wales, as he's been seen out and about in one of her favourite brands.

© Getty Images Prince George was seen out in Reiss, one of Princess Kate's favourite brands

Prince George attended a football match with his father Prince William on Wednesday, where he was seen in a navy jacket from Reiss, the brand that's provided Princess Kate with many a blouse and blazer.

© Getty Images Prince George shared Prince William's enthusiasm at the match

The 11-year-old was his father's mini-me, with the pair donning smart navy jackets and sharing excited reactions to the tumultuous match, which the pair's team, Aston Villa, eventually lost to French powerhouse PSG. See a video of the pair at the match below...

WATCH: Prince William Hugs And Kisses George During Football Match

Prince George has transformed children's style

The older brother of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte has been an enormous fashion trendsetter since before he turned two years old, back in 2014.

In an official Christmas portrait, Prince George was dressed in a knitted top with very patriotic mini knitted Queen's Guards, a white shirt, little shorts, long socks and mini dress shoes. With an adorably silly smile and a killer outfit, he immediately made waves in the world of children's fashion.

Prince George wearing his Cath Kidston knitted top in 2014

The knitted top from Cath Kidston very quickly sold out, leading to the brand restocking it due to an unprecedented demand. Not only did it cement the tot as an immediate icon of royal style, but it also led to a skyrocketing popularity for traditional clothing in children.

To this day, Princess Kate continues to consistently dress him in incredibly smart outfits, even on casual occasions – needless to say, he's already just as stylish as her!

Princess Kate's fashion sense is classically royal

Fans of the royal family have always been obsessed with the Princess of Wales' impeccable dress sense, as she has fitted perfectly into a long-lasting tradition of incredibly dressed British royals.

© PA Images via Getty Images A 16-year-old Princess Margaret in a silk polka-dotted dress in 1947

Even her signature polka dot dresses are part of a long line of royal style: back in the 1940s, Princess Margaret, the youngest sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, wore a gorgeous silk polka dot dress in a portrait taken just before her 17th birthday.

© Getty Images Princess Diana looked wonderful in a black and white polka dot dress at the Epsom Derby in 1986 with Princess Anne

Princess Diana then brought the trend into the 1980s, wearing an outstanding black and white polka dot dress to the Epsom Derby in 1986, which she attended alongside Princess Anne.