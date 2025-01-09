As Princess Kate turns 43, HELLO! looks back on her cool-girl university outfits that turned Prince William's head

As the Princess of Wales celebrates her 43rd birthday, she remains firmly regarded as one of the best-dressed women in the world - a testament to her enduring style legacy.

Over the years, her unmatched elegance and masterful power dressing have offered royal fans a wealth of inspiration.

Yet possibly the most endearing aspect of Kate's sartorial journey is its humble beginnings; long before her iconic royal wardrobe and her enduring love story with Prince William, she was nothing more than a regular university student at St Andrews.

As a twenty-something Kate navigated university life with bouncy curtain bangs, rocking low-slung jeans, tank tops and ultra-thin scarves, charming Britain's future king likely wasn't top of her agenda - but it worked.

WATCH: Princess Catherine's best fashion moments over the last 10 years

In light of the royal's 43rd birthday, HELLO! takes a deep dive into the archives of the Princess of Wales' pre-royal wardrobe.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales' famous runway dress A young Kate famously caught Prince William's eye when she rocked a sheer mini dress on the runway of a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University back in 2002. Prince William reportedly paid £200 for a front-row seat and is said to have turned to his friend and whispered, "Wow, Kate's hot!" when it was her turn to walk the runway at St. Andrews Bay Hotel.

© Photo: Getty Images Cool Kate Middleton rocks low-rise jeans Cool and casual Kate was photographed just before her graduation at St Andrews rocking low-rise jeans and a spaghetti strap top. The radiant royal teased her glossy brunette tresses into a claw clip - a 90s hair trend that has made a major comeback in recent years.



© Getty Kate's cowgirl hat Shortly after their graduation from the prestigious university, the Princess joined her then-boyfriend Prince William at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Keeping it simple, the brunette beauty rocked a cowgirl hat and suede brown jacket for the summer soiree.

© Max Mumby/Indigo A disco queen Rewind to 2004, where Kate sported this glitzy look to attend the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity event during her time at St Andrews. Kate's disco-pop ensemble might raise some eyebrows if she wore it now, but the royal's neon hotpants and emerald green halter neck top was likely to be a seriously head-turning look back in the noughties.