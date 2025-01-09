As Princess Kate turns 43, HELLO! looks back on her cool-girl university outfits that turned Prince William's head

As the Princess of Wales celebrates her 43rd birthday, she remains firmly regarded as one of the best-dressed women in the world - a testament to her enduring style legacy.
Over the years, her unmatched elegance and masterful power dressing have offered royal fans a wealth of inspiration.
Yet possibly the most endearing aspect of Kate's sartorial journey is its humble beginnings; long before her iconic royal wardrobe and her enduring love story with Prince William, she was nothing more than a regular university student at St Andrews.
As a twenty-something Kate navigated university life with bouncy curtain bangs, rocking low-slung jeans, tank tops and ultra-thin scarves, charming Britain's future king likely wasn't top of her agenda - but it worked.
In light of the royal's 43rd birthday, HELLO! takes a deep dive into the archives of the Princess of Wales' pre-royal wardrobe.
The Princess of Wales' famous runway dress
A young Kate famously caught Prince William's eye when she rocked a sheer mini dress on the runway of a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University back in 2002.
Prince William reportedly paid £200 for a front-row seat and is said to have turned to his friend and whispered, "Wow, Kate's hot!" when it was her turn to walk the runway at St. Andrews Bay Hotel.
Cool Kate Middleton rocks low-rise jeans
Cool and casual Kate was photographed just before her graduation at St Andrews rocking low-rise jeans and a spaghetti strap top.
The radiant royal teased her glossy brunette tresses into a claw clip - a 90s hair trend that has made a major comeback in recent years.
Kate's cowgirl hat
Shortly after their graduation from the prestigious university, the Princess joined her then-boyfriend Prince William at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
Keeping it simple, the brunette beauty rocked a cowgirl hat and suede brown jacket for the summer soiree.
A disco queen
Rewind to 2004, where Kate sported this glitzy look to attend the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity event during her time at St Andrews.
Kate's disco-pop ensemble might raise some eyebrows if she wore it now, but the royal's neon hotpants and emerald green halter neck top was likely to be a seriously head-turning look back in the noughties.
The Princess of Wales rocks a mini skirt
The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly cool rocking the country girl aesthetic in a white mini skirt and brown knee-high boots.
