Princess Charlene was a Hollywood film star in lace veil to meet The Pope

From power suits to timeless dresses, Princess Charlene is fashion royalty as well as a member of the Monaco royal family.

Regularly cementing this status with her impeccable outfits, even to meet the late Pope Francis in 2016 she served an unforgettable ensemble.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco arrived at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Francis in January 2016

As a Catholic Princess, the wife of Prince Albert II was granted "the privilege of the white" or "il privilegio del biacno" in Italian. It's a special tradition also permitted only to Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Naples.

This notably doesn’t apply to Queen Camilla, who is Protestant and wore all-black during her visit earlier this month, as is tradition for other royal women.

© Vatican via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla met Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to Italy in April 2025

Charlene, who only converted to Catholicism ahead of her 2011 wedding to Albert, was the first consort from Monaco to have been granted this privilege, and she took full advantage with her iconic outfit.

The Princess wore a white lace mantilla, a chic collarless coat and a matching knee-length cream dress, which was just visible underneath. She completed the look with elegant white leather gloves, nude heeled court shoes and a bold red lip.

Her ensemble was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour and even drew comparisons to actress Charlize Theron, who Charlene cites as one of her style icons.

During her visit, which she was chauffeured to in a black Mercedes, Princess Charlene was pictured shaking the chaplain's hand and graciously bowing her head before posing for photographs.

Prince Albert was also in attendance and dressed smartly in a black suit, white shirt, and a silver tie.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene was also joined by her husband Prince Albert

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday 2025, just 11 days after King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Italy.

It had originally been postponed due to the pontiff's recent bout of ill health, but they later met on 9 April. The visit is said to have lasted for 20 minutes, during which he exchanged wedding anniversary presents with the royal couple.

His Majesty The King issued a heartfelt message following the announcement, stating that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.