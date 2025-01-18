Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene turns heads in waist-cinching suit with curliest hair
Princess Charlene in blue velvet coat and hat© Getty

Princess Charlene oozes luxury in cinched velvet suit with waviest hair

Prince Albert and his wife attended the 25th anniversary celebration of the Grimaldi Forum

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Friday, Princess Charlene was spotted on her first outing of 2025 and she looked magnificent. Prince Albert's wife, 46, signalled to another year of great style as she stepped out for the 25th anniversary celebration of the international event venue, the Grimaldi Forum, and to mark the inauguration of its extension.

The royal looked fabulous in a deep aubergine velvet jacket with double-breasted black satin buttons and matching lapels. It was paired with the matching cigarette style trousers – both from Crisoni Monte-Carlo. 

The figure-flattering co-ord was paired with classic ankle-strap pumps by Dior and a complementary clutch. Charlene's hair, which frequently sees a switch-up, was worn with a face-framing piece pulled out in the front that was styled in deep waves. 

Her makeup look featured a glossy raspberry-hued lip and her eye makeup was cool in tone.

Princess Charlene in velvet

It is not the first time that the mother of two has worn the winter-ready fabric. Flash back to the 2011 Grimaldi Forum gala and you will find her in a taupe velvet gown with an asymmetrical neckline and leg-split skirt. 

Princess in taupe dress with albert © Getty
Princess Charlene wore trendy taupe with an elegant silhouette

Meanwhile, she was mesmerising in midnight blue at the 2013 MONAA Charity Gala. Charlene opted for a custom Dior couture gown with a boat neckline and sleeveless silhouette. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for the MONAA Gala© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for the MONAA Gala in blue velvet

It was paired with Dior heels and diamond accessories by Graff jewellers, including a pair of statement earrings.

Princess Charlene's suits

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 © Getty
Princess Charlene looked so chic

The royal's velvet suit is just one in her impressive collection of workwear two-pieces. She chose an interesting take on a blazer look in May 2024 when she headed to the F1 Grand Prix wearing a jumpsuit with boxy shoulders and sharp labels.

She embraced pastels the year before when attending a women in sport lunch on International Women's Day. Charlene wowed in a dusty blue Akris suit with black pumps.

