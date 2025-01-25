Princess Charlene's wildest fashion moment of all time

Princess Charlene of Monaco wears the crown for most adventurous royal when it comes to dressing the part.

Unphased by the unwritten rules of royal sartorial etiquette, the wife of Prince Albert never fails to conjure up magnificent outfits that showcase her personal style, whilst fitting perfectly within the restrictive etiquette limitations of the working royal.

Where modesty meets marvellous millinery, dazzling gowns and head-turning tailoring, the South African-born royal has spent decades experimenting with her fashion.

As she turns 47, HELLO! revisits one of her wildest fashion moments to date…

Princess Charlene's panda-print gown © Getty Prince Albert II and Miss Charlene Wittstock at the WWF International Panda Ball in 2008 Rewind to 2008, when the Princess (née Charlene Wittstock) attended a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) gala alongside her husband Prince Albert, who has worked closely with the organisation to promote wildlife conservation for more than a decade. The former Olympian looked beautiful in a strapless, pearlescent ball gown adorned with a large panda appliqué made from glittering rhinestones - a nod to the soirée's theme, 'The Panda Ball'.

© Getty The royal's strapless dress featured a panda motif embellished with coloured rhinestones The aptly chosen dress designed by Isabella Kristiansen catapulted the Princess into the spotlight at the time, namely because of the large panda, the symbol of WWF, adding a wild spin to her eveningwear. It was later auctioned off for charity for the World Wildlife Fund in Singapore.

© Getty Princess Charlene's dress was sold at auction to raise money for the WWF Instagram account Dress Like A Princess reshared the dress worn by Princess Charlene for the poignant occasion, sparking a flurry of comments from royal style fans. "This gown is quite a departure from the chic, simple elegance we’re used to with Charlene and shows the fun, quirky side of her people often don’t see," they wrote in the caption. "I love this. It's so playful but the classic style and fit make it look elevated," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Original, but beautiful and for a really good purpose." A third fan dubbed the panda-print dress as: "Quirky, fun and elegant."

Princess Charlene's wildest fashion moments © Shutterstock Charlene sat front row for the Armani SS09 Haute-Couture collection show The mother-of-two deserved a place on the runway in the metallic two-tone suit she wore on the front row for the Armani SS09 Haute-Couture collection show held at the Palais de Chaillot, in Paris, France.

© Pascal Le Segretain Charlene looked gorgeous in gold at Princess Madeleine of Sweden's pre-wedding dinner Princess Charlene embodied awards season and looked like a real-life Emmy as she attended Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill's wedding celebrations. The day before the royal wedding took place in June 2013, Madeleine's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted a private dinner at The Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Charlene oozed glamour in a shimmering golden sleeveless dress with a low V-neck, a fitted silhouette leading and a mermaid skirt that emphasised her trim figure.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore trendy taupe with an elegant silhouette The Zimbabwean-born Monegasque royal struck sartorial gold at the Monaco National Day Gala Concert in 2011. Looking sensational wearing a cool-toned brown velvet dress that oozed glitz. Charlene's dress featured a boatneck neckline with a dramatic panel of fabric that swooped around her neck and down her back.

© Getty Princess Charlene took the dress code literally Last, but not least, the royal's disco fever jumpsuit will go down in history as one of the boldest outfits ever worn by royalty. The Bal de la Rose 2024 welcomed a fleet of royals and stars who celebrated Princess Caroline of Hanover's chosen dress code, 'Disco'. The glittering affair saw Princess Charlene of Monaco pull out all the stops in a sparkling jumpsuit from Elie Saab. The fitted number, which featured a belted waist, pinstripe sequin embellishment and a plunging neckline, brought an unmistakable dose of disco fever to the royal's inimitable wardrobe.