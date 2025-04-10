Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' appearance in £4k suit alongside husband Prince Albert 

Showing off her immaculate style on Monday, the wife of Prince Albert wore yet another incredible power suit to the Red Cross graduation ceremony.
She opted for a double-breasted wool jacket and virgin wool straight-legged trousers in green, both from Giorgio Armani, in a stunning monochrome ensemble that costs $4890 (around £3.8k).
To complete her outfit, Princess Charlene brought back her 'Heartbreaker' black leather pumps from Louis Vuitton, for a refined and classically sophisticated look.
Prince Albert and his wife attended the Red Cross first aid graduation ceremony to congratulate the 1,300 graduates and thank them for their contribution to public services, Monaco Life reports.
You may also like
Princess Charlene's power suits
Princess Charlene has become a figure of immaculate style across the board. See a breakdown of her fashion over the years below…
Though her style is impressive all-round, it's the consistency in excellent tailored power suits that is most notable about the Monegasque royal's fashion sense. Scroll down to see more pictures of her outstanding outfits…
Princess Charlene twinned with her daughter Princess Gabriella
The Monaco royals paid a visit to Matignon, France on Wednesday, and the beloved mother-daughter duo brought out co-ordinated suits. Princess Charlene brought out an oversized check blazer with matching suit trousers in chocolate brown, while Princess Gabriella, 10, copied the look with a tweed jacket.
The Princess of Monaco's gorgeous butter beige suit
When visiting the Monte-Carlo nursery in February, the former Olympic swimmer brought out a similarly coloured, though subtly different, checkerboard suit in a soft beige, with a much looser cut.
A luxury velvet suit
At the ninth edition of the Princess Charlene Rally last week, the Princess of Monaco looked incredible in a slick black velvet suit from Chloé, complete with a pair of 'Kick' suede, mesh and leather sneakers also from the designer.
Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage