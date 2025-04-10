Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' appearance in £4k suit alongside husband Prince Albert 

Princess Charlene of Monaco has quickly become the icon of Monegasque style – elegant, effortless and endlessly chic.

Showing off her immaculate style on Monday, the wife of Prince Albert wore yet another incredible power suit to the Red Cross graduation ceremony.

© Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert at the Red Cross graduation

She opted for a double-breasted wool jacket and virgin wool straight-legged trousers in green, both from Giorgio Armani, in a stunning monochrome ensemble that costs $4890 (around £3.8k).

© - Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM Princess Charlene and Prince Albert presenting an award at the Red Cross graduation

To complete her outfit, Princess Charlene brought back her 'Heartbreaker' black leather pumps from Louis Vuitton, for a refined and classically sophisticated look.

Prince Albert and his wife attended the Red Cross first aid graduation ceremony to congratulate the 1,300 graduates and thank them for their contribution to public services, Monaco Life reports.

Princess Charlene's power suits

Princess Charlene has become a figure of immaculate style across the board. See a breakdown of her fashion over the years below…

WATCH: A breakdown of Princess Charlene's fashion sense

Though her style is impressive all-round, it's the consistency in excellent tailored power suits that is most notable about the Monegasque royal's fashion sense. Scroll down to see more pictures of her outstanding outfits…

© Getty Images Princess Charlene twinned with her daughter Princess Gabriella The Monaco royals paid a visit to Matignon, France on Wednesday, and the beloved mother-daughter duo brought out co-ordinated suits. Princess Charlene brought out an oversized check blazer with matching suit trousers in chocolate brown, while Princess Gabriella, 10, copied the look with a tweed jacket.



The Princess of Monaco's gorgeous butter beige suit For International Women's Day, the Monegasque royal donned a silhouette-skimming suit in light beige and nude heels, with a crisp white shirt to complete the elegant outfit.



© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon Princess Charlene's checkerboard suit When visiting the Monte-Carlo nursery in February, the former Olympic swimmer brought out a similarly coloured, though subtly different, checkerboard suit in a soft beige, with a much looser cut.



© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier A luxury velvet suit At the ninth edition of the Princess Charlene Rally last week, the Princess of Monaco looked incredible in a slick black velvet suit from Chloé, complete with a pair of 'Kick' suede, mesh and leather sneakers also from the designer.