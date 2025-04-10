Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' appearance in £4k suit alongside husband Prince Albert
Subscribe
Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' appearance in £4k suit alongside husband Prince Albert
Digital Cover royal-style© Getty Images

Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' appearance in £4k suit alongside husband Prince Albert 

The Princess of Monaco looked incredible at the Red Cross graduation ceremony

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco has quickly become the icon of Monegasque style – elegant, effortless and endlessly chic.

Showing off her immaculate style on Monday, the wife of Prince Albert wore yet another incredible power suit to the Red Cross graduation ceremony.

women and man clapping© Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM
Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert at the Red Cross graduation

She opted for a double-breasted wool jacket and virgin wool straight-legged trousers in green, both from Giorgio Armani, in a stunning monochrome ensemble that costs $4890 (around £3.8k).

Three people standing by man in wheelchair with certificate© - Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert presenting an award at the Red Cross graduation

To complete her outfit, Princess Charlene brought back her 'Heartbreaker' black leather pumps from Louis Vuitton, for a refined and classically sophisticated look.

Prince Albert and his wife attended the Red Cross first aid graduation ceremony to congratulate the 1,300 graduates and thank them for their contribution to public services, Monaco Life reports.

Princess Charlene's power suits

Princess Charlene has become a figure of immaculate style across the board. See a breakdown of her fashion over the years below…

WATCH: A breakdown of Princess Charlene's fashion sense

Though her style is impressive all-round, it's the consistency in excellent tailored power suits that is most notable about the Monegasque royal's fashion sense. Scroll down to see more pictures of her outstanding outfits…

mother and daughter in matching outfits © Getty Images

Princess Charlene twinned with her daughter Princess Gabriella

The Monaco royals paid a visit to Matignon, France on Wednesday, and the beloved mother-daughter duo brought out co-ordinated suits. Princess Charlene brought out an oversized check blazer with matching suit trousers in chocolate brown, while Princess Gabriella, 10, copied the look with a tweed jacket.

Princess Charlene holds a dummy baby and wears a crisp beige suit

The Princess of Monaco's gorgeous butter beige suit

For International Women's Day, the Monegasque royal donned a silhouette-skimming suit in light beige and nude heels, with a crisp white shirt to complete the elegant outfit.

Princess Charlene kneels down whilst holding a boquet of flowers© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon

Princess Charlene's checkerboard suit

When visiting the Monte-Carlo nursery in February, the former Olympic swimmer brought out a similarly coloured, though subtly different, checkerboard suit in a soft beige, with a much looser cut.

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a power suit with white trainers as she presents an athlete with flowers© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

A luxury velvet suit

At the ninth edition of the Princess Charlene Rally last week, the Princess of Monaco looked incredible in a slick black velvet suit from Chloé, complete with a pair of 'Kick' suede, mesh and leather sneakers also from the designer. 

Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More