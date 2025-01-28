Princess Charlene could be a model in silhouette-lengthening coat

The princess, 47, looked gorgeous in a purple wrap coat however she was also pictured in a more formal black and white garment for the religious ceremony in the church of Sainte-Dévote. She wore a brand-new Louis Vuitton coat with a cinched waistline and an oversized white collar.
Her outerwear, which also featured boxy shoulders and buttons on both hips, was paired with a classically elegant pair of black leather gloves and black pumps by Giorgio Armani.
Her platinum blonde hair was worn up with a sweeping side fringe that was waved to sit over her right cheekbone. A slick of red lipstick was the perfect finishing touch.
Perfect in purple
For the ceremony surrounding the symbolic boat on the Quai Antoine Ier, the mother of two got changed out of her Louis Vuitton coat and into a plum asymmetric coat by Alexander McQueen.
Her coat, which was designed by the Princess of Wales' go-to designer, was teamed with her 'Ribbon 85' boots by Gianvito Rossi and a beautiful pair of rose gold hoop earrings adorned with three tiny pearls from Maison Tabbah.
Her lookalike daughter was so sweet in a black and dark green tartan coat dress for the rare occasion where she didn't match her stylish mother.
Beautiful in black and white
Sunday's religious ceremony is not the first event where Charlene has opted for a demure black-and-white pairing. In 2018, the royal looked uber cool dressed in a fitted white shirt and black flared trousers with braces attached for the Princess Grace Gala Awards in New York City.
Her ensemble, featuring a popped collar, was amplified with the boxy black blazer worn over her shoulders, rule-breaking red manicure, and dripping diamond necklace.
Meanwhile, Albert and Charlene coordinated for a collective black-and-white moment at the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival in 2019.
The royal looked like a modern bridal beauty in a white floor-length wrap dress with a plunging front and long sleeves. The black polka dots tied in with her husband's black tie attire.
