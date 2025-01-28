Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene could be a model in silhouette-lengthening coat
Princess Charlene in bright dress looking up© Shutterstock

Princess Charlene headed out with her twin children  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene looked stunning on Sunday as she headed out for the festivities of the Holy Virgin, Saint Patroness of Monaco alongside her husband Prince Albert, and their children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10.

The princess, 47, looked gorgeous in a purple wrap coat however she was also pictured in a more formal black and white garment for the religious ceremony in the church of Sainte-Dévote. She wore a brand-new Louis Vuitton coat with a cinched waistline and an oversized white collar. 

Princess Charlene on church steps in black coat© Eric Mathon / Palais princier

Her outerwear, which also featured boxy shoulders and buttons on both hips, was paired with a classically elegant pair of black leather gloves and black pumps by Giorgio Armani.

Princess Charlene beside car in black coat with white collar© Getty

Her platinum blonde hair was worn up with a sweeping side fringe that was waved to sit over her right cheekbone. A slick of red lipstick was the perfect finishing touch.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 26, 2025 in Monaco,© Getty

Perfect in purple

For the ceremony surrounding the symbolic boat on the Quai Antoine Ier, the mother of two got changed out of her Louis Vuitton coat and into a plum asymmetric coat by Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlene and her family took part in the burning of the boat during the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote© Getty

Her coat, which was designed by the Princess of Wales' go-to designer, was teamed with her 'Ribbon 85' boots by Gianvito Rossi and a beautiful pair of rose gold hoop earrings adorned with three tiny pearls from Maison Tabbah.

Her lookalike daughter was so sweet in a black and dark green tartan coat dress for the rare occasion where she didn't match her stylish mother.

Princess Charlene posed in white shirt and black trousers© Shutterstock

Beautiful in black and white

Sunday's religious ceremony is not the first event where Charlene has opted for a demure black-and-white pairing. In 2018, the royal looked uber cool dressed in a fitted white shirt and black flared trousers with braces attached for the Princess Grace Gala Awards in New York City.

Her ensemble, featuring a popped collar, was amplified with the boxy black blazer worn over her shoulders, rule-breaking red manicure, and dripping diamond necklace. 

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on red carpet in black and white© Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Albert and Charlene coordinated for a collective black-and-white moment at the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival in 2019.

The royal looked like a modern bridal beauty in a white floor-length wrap dress with a plunging front and long sleeves. The black polka dots tied in with her husband's black tie attire.

