Princess Charlene was a total glitterbomb in Y2K satin corset and bridal skirt 

Princess Charlene of Monaco has cemented her status as one of the most fashionable royals.

Having refined her style over the years, the former Olympic swimmer has quickly become synonymous with power suits and timeless dressing.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco always looks so stylish

Reflecting on her style evolution, the mother-of-two previously told Tatler: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."

"My style icon is Charlize Theron," she continued. "We actually grew up in the same place. [Charlene grew up in the town of Benoni, near Johannesburg. She is so beautiful and stylish. She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country."

© Alamy Stock Photo In 2007, the now-47-year-old struck Y2K perfection as she attended the 25th Anniversary Princess Grace Awards Gala held in New York City.



© Alamy Stock Photo Embracing the trends of the era, Charlene stepped out wearing a clotted cream-hued corset complete with gem-encrusted ribbon detailing and a sequin floral pattern.



© Getty Images She teamed the satin garment with a matching pencil skirt, a glittering diamante clutch and a rippling tulle scarf which she wore draped over her shoulders and down her back.



© Alamy Stock Photo A pair of pointed heels and some sparkling diamond drop earrings completed her sassy gala look. Charlene wore her honeyed blonde locks in a bouffant updo and added a dusting of frosted powder blue eyeshadow and crystal-clear lip gloss.



Charlene's latest appearance

Charlene swapped her maximalist corset for something simpler last week as she made an appearance alongside her husband Albert at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The pair were on hand to present tennis champ Carlos Alcaraz with the winning trophy.

© Shutterstock The royal couple posed with winner Carlos Alcaraz, runner-up Lorenzo Musetti and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy

For the special sporting occasion, which took place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the 47-year-old took power dressing to new dizzying heights and rocked a bold blue linen suit which she paired with a layered pearl necklace, pearl earrings and elegant stilettos.

She wore her sunkissed blonde locks in natural waves and added a soft pink lip and a flourish of mascara.

Albert, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self, wearing stone-hued chinos, a smart blazer and a striped tie. During the celebrations, the 67-year-old was also spotted chatting with his cousin and President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy.