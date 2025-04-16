Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene was a total glitterbomb in Y2K satin corset and bridal skirt
Subscribe
Princess Charlene was a total glitterbomb in Y2K satin corset and bridal skirt
Princess Charlene up close with cropped hair© Getty

Princess Charlene was a total glitterbomb in Y2K satin corset and bridal skirt 

The Monegasque royal is married to Prince Albert

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco has cemented her status as one of the most fashionable royals.

Having refined her style over the years, the former Olympic swimmer has quickly become synonymous with power suits and timeless dressing.

Princess Charlene in blue velvet coat and hat© Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco always looks so stylish

Reflecting on her style evolution, the mother-of-two previously told Tatler: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."

"My style icon is Charlize Theron," she continued. "We actually grew up in the same place. [Charlene grew up in the town of Benoni, near Johannesburg. She is so beautiful and stylish. She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country."

charlene and albert at gala in 2007 © Alamy Stock Photo

In 2007, the now-47-year-old struck Y2K perfection as she attended the 25th Anniversary Princess Grace Awards Gala held in New York City.  

three people posing on red carpet at gala © Alamy Stock Photo

Embracing the trends of the era, Charlene stepped out wearing a clotted cream-hued corset complete with gem-encrusted ribbon detailing and a sequin floral pattern.

couple at awards gala in new york © Getty Images

She teamed the satin garment with a matching pencil skirt, a glittering diamante clutch and a rippling tulle scarf which she wore draped over her shoulders and down her back.

princess charlene in satin corset © Alamy Stock Photo

A pair of pointed heels and some sparkling diamond drop earrings completed her sassy gala look. Charlene wore her honeyed blonde locks in a bouffant updo and added a dusting of frosted powder blue eyeshadow and crystal-clear lip gloss.  

Charlene's latest appearance 

Charlene swapped her maximalist corset for something simpler last week as she made an appearance alongside her husband Albert at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The pair were on hand to present tennis champ Carlos Alcaraz with the winning trophy. 

The royal couple posed with winner Carlos Alcaraz, runner-up Lorenzo Musetti and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy© Shutterstock
The royal couple posed with winner Carlos Alcaraz, runner-up Lorenzo Musetti and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy

For the special sporting occasion, which took place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the 47-year-old took power dressing to new dizzying heights and rocked a bold blue linen suit which she paired with a layered pearl necklace, pearl earrings and elegant stilettos. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene's fashion

She wore her sunkissed blonde locks in natural waves and added a soft pink lip and a flourish of mascara. 

Albert, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self, wearing stone-hued chinos, a smart blazer and a striped tie. During the celebrations, the 67-year-old was also spotted chatting with his cousin and President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

 

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More