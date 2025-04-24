Crown Princess Victoria just wore a £73 Zara power suit - and it looks so good

When it comes to dressing for the occasion, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden always understands the assignment.

On the second day of her visit to Helsinki with the Business Council for Total Defence and Crisis Preparedness, the eldest child of King Carl Gustaf XVI schooled us all in sophisticated, yet affordable, business attire.

© BRANDT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked incredibly sophisticated during her visit to Helsinki

The 47-year-old stepped out in a two-piece suit from Zara, a high-street favourite among royal families throughout Europe: her fitted blazer, featuring a tuxedo-style collar, and flared pants cost a total of £130 at retail price.

Though currently unavailable in the exact same colour, the individual items are now on sale on Zara's website for £49.99 and £22.99, for the blazer and trousers, respectively.

Crown Princess Victoria's whole outfit was magnificent

Her suit may have stolen the show, but, as always, the Swedish heir's entire look was a masterclass of understated glamour.

She balanced the subtlety of her ivory-coloured silk blouse from Nili Lotan and starry earrings with a couple of more statement jewellery pieces, including a beautiful brooch in green quartz and a horseshoe necklace.

Crown Princess Victoria's tiara's incredible royal history

Last month, the daughter of Queen Silvia made an appearance at the annual Representatives Dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, bringing along a tiara that holds a seriously meaningful royal history.

Pictured alongside her husband Prince Daniel, her parents and her younger brother Prince Carl Philip, she stepped out in a gorgeous outfit, rounded off with wonderfully sentimental accessories.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria wore a family heirloom tiara with a romantic history to an official dinner this week

Crown Princess Victoria wore her floral embroidered gown from Swedish couturier Frida Jonsvens, which she has worn before at her and Daniel's 10th wedding anniversary back in June 2020.

Sat comfortably on her elegant updo, the towering diamond headpiece was passed down from her great-aunt Princess Lilian. It had originally been a necklace, given to Prince Gustaf Adolf's wife Princess Margaret for their wedding by his grandmother Queen Sofia.

The tiara was inherited by Margaret's son Prince Bertil, who fell in love with British married woman named Lilian Davies and, after years of continuing their romance in private following her divorce, slowly began to integrate her into the family.

She eventually brought out the family tiara for the first time at her father-in-law's 90th birthday in 1972.

