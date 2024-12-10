Crown Princess Victoria is a regal vision in showstopping favourite tiara

Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she led the tiara-clad royals at the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

The future Queen of Sweden, 47, was a true vision of regality in the Baden Fringe tiara which features 47 diamond sunrays in a kokoshnik-style headpiece.

While it has been worn by various members of the Swedish royal family, it's become one of Victoria's favourites and she wore it for her father King Carl XVI Gustaf's Golden Jubilee last year.

It originally belonged to her namesake, Queen Victoria of Sweden (1862 to 1930), who was born a princess of Baden. © Getty Crown Princess Victoria arrived with Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 laureate and US biochemist David Baker

The royal teamed her sparkling tiara with large amethyst pendant earrings, a delicate matching bracelet and a diamond cuff. Meanwhile, for her outfit, Victoria opted for a layered lavender and grey tulle gown by Christer Lindarw, which featured a glittering bodice and an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline with one asymmetric strap. © Getty Victoria sparkled in the off-the-shoulder gown The future queen was also sporting her Swedish Orders and Honours.

Also in attendance, were Queen Silvia, Princess Sofia, who looked beautiful in a cobalt blue gown, while Princess Madeleine opted for a green sequined number. © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Nobel Prize Banquet 2023 in gorgeous purple The Crown Princess was seen at last year's Nobel Prize Banquet wearing a gorgeous purple one-shouldered gown which was accessorised with the Amethyst Parure.

Crown Princess Victoria's tiara outings © Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore a beaded gown King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter has worn a number of tiaras during important banquets. In May, the mother of two made a shimmering appearance at a banquet at Stockholm Palace to celebrate the Danish royal couple's two-day state visit. She looked resplendent in a sparkly pistachio green gown from Christer Lindarw with a scooped neckline and bejwelled clutch.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore the stunning Connaught Diamond Tiara to the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony 2018 Adding a major touch of regal flare was her beautiful Connaught Diamond Tiara which dates back to 1905 and was originally gifted to the royal's great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught, when she married King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden.

© Michael Campanella Crown Princess Victoria was a Disney princess Prince Daniel's wife also commanded attention last September when she attended the Jubilee banquet during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden at the Royal Palace. The royal looked straight from the ocean in an ombre blue gown with a full tulle skirt. She also wore the Baden Fringe tiara, which was originally bestowed upon Princess Victoria of Baden on her wedding day to Prince Gustav V in 1881.

Crown Princess Victoria's outing Her most recent outing featured a far more relaxed outfit. Victoria visited The Swedish Soldiers Homes Association on 4 December wearing a leather skirt from By Malina with a boucle jacket from Andiata and knee-high boots from Sania D'mina for a classic winter look. © Alamy Crown Princess Victoria wore a rare leather look Rounding off her look were the 'Amiral Oval Pearl' earrings from Kreuger and a By Malina envelope clutch.