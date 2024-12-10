Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria is a regal vision in showstopping favourite tiara
© Getty

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter attended the Nobel Banquet at Stockholm City Hall  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she led the tiara-clad royals at the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

The future Queen of Sweden, 47, was a true vision of regality in the Baden Fringe tiara which features 47 diamond sunrays in a kokoshnik-style headpiece. 

While it has been worn by various members of the Swedish royal family, it's become one of Victoria's favourites and she wore it for her father King Carl XVI Gustaf's Golden Jubilee last year.

It originally belonged to her namesake, Queen Victoria of Sweden (1862 to 1930), who was born a princess of Baden.

Crown Princess Victoria arrived with Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 laureate and US biochemist David Baker© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria arrived with Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 laureate and US biochemist David Baker

The royal teamed her sparkling tiara with large amethyst pendant earrings, a delicate matching bracelet and a diamond cuff. 

Meanwhile, for her outfit, Victoria opted for a layered lavender and grey tulle gown by Christer Lindarw, which featured a glittering bodice and an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline with one asymmetric strap.

Crown Princess Victoria in purple gown and tiara© Getty
Victoria sparkled in the off-the-shoulder gown

The future queen was also sporting her Swedish Orders and Honours. 

Also in attendance, were Queen Silvia, Princess Sofia, who looked beautiful in a cobalt blue gown, while Princess Madeleine opted for a green sequined number.

The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends the Nobel Prize Banquet 2023 © Getty
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Nobel Prize Banquet 2023 in gorgeous purple

The Crown Princess was seen at last year's Nobel Prize Banquet wearing a gorgeous purple one-shouldered gown which was accessorised with the Amethyst Parure.

Crown Princess Victoria's tiara outings

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel at banquet© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore a beaded gown

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter has worn a number of tiaras during important banquets. 

In May, the mother of two made a shimmering appearance at a banquet at Stockholm Palace to celebrate the Danish royal couple's two-day state visit. She looked resplendent in a sparkly pistachio green gown from Christer Lindarw with a scooped neckline and bejwelled clutch.

Crown Princess Victoria in pink gown and tiara© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore the stunning Connaught Diamond Tiara to the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony 2018

Adding a major touch of regal flare was her beautiful Connaught Diamond Tiara which dates back to 1905 and was originally gifted to the royal's great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught, when she married King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden.

Crown Princess Victoria walking with Ulf Kristersson© Michael Campanella
Crown Princess Victoria was a Disney princess

Prince Daniel's wife also commanded attention last September when she attended the Jubilee banquet during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden at the Royal Palace.

The royal looked straight from the ocean in an ombre blue gown with a full tulle skirt. She also wore the Baden Fringe tiara, which was originally bestowed upon Princess Victoria of Baden on her wedding day to Prince Gustav V in 1881.

Crown Princess Victoria's outing

Her most recent outing featured a far more relaxed outfit. Victoria visited The Swedish Soldiers Homes Association on 4 December wearing a leather skirt from By Malina with a boucle jacket from Andiata and knee-high boots from Sania D'mina for a classic winter look. 

Crown Princess Victoria in black leather skirt in line up of people© Alamy
Crown Princess Victoria wore a rare leather look

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in bridal white gown for family christening 

Rounding off her look were the 'Amiral Oval Pearl' earrings from Kreuger and a By Malina envelope clutch.

