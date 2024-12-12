Crown Princess Victoria is radiant in H&M ballgown and shimmering tiara

Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning as she stepped out in her second tiara look of the week on Wednesday evening to attend a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter, 47, was seen wearing a gorgeous navy gown from H&M's Conscious Collection. On this occasion, the Swedish royal upcycled the high street look, adding capped sleeves to the gown which featured a tiered ruffled skirt and fitted bodice with a crew neckline.

© Shutterstock Adding a sense of regal flare was the mother of two's dripping diamonds. Victoria wore a diamond necklace and earrings which managed not to take away from her Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara.



© Shutterstock The glittering headpiece, which sat atop her low bun updo, belongs personally to the Crown Princess but was previously worn by the late Princess Lilian of Sweden.



© Shutterstock Victoria wore it for the first time at her sister Princess Madeleine's wedding in 2013.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock A week in tiaras The future queen wore a second tiara just the day before when she attended the Nobel Prize Banquet 2024 at Stockholm City Hall.

© Getty Victoria was accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel as she entered the venue wearing a new Christer Lindarw gown made from purple and black tulle. It was accessorised with the 'Swarovski Crystal Orchid Clutch' from Judith Leiberny and her 'Gianvito 85' pumps.

© Getty The star of the show was her Baden Fringe Tiara which features 47 diamond sunrays in a kokoshnik style dating back to 1881.



© Getty A gorgeous evening gown Prior to her tiara outings, Victoria wore a lovely evening gown when she attended a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies at Bellevue Palace, Berlin. DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria displays toned arms in coral one-shoulder gown She looked stunning in a purple velvet gown with a boat neckline with matching pumps and an unexpected gold choker necklace.