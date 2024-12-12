Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria is radiant in £230 H&M ballgown and shimmering tiara
Crown Princess Victoria sat down in tiara© Shutterstock

Crown Princess Victoria is radiant in H&M ballgown and shimmering tiara

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter looked stunning in a highstreet look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning as she stepped out in her second tiara look of the week on Wednesday evening to attend a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter, 47, was seen wearing a gorgeous navy gown from H&M's Conscious Collection. On this occasion, the Swedish royal upcycled the high street look, adding capped sleeves to the gown which featured a tiered ruffled skirt and fitted bodice with a crew neckline.

Crown Princess Victoria in navy gown and tiara with Prince Daniel © Shutterstock

Adding a sense of regal flare was the mother of two's dripping diamonds. Victoria wore a diamond necklace and earrings which managed not to take away from her Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara.

Crown Princess Victoria sat at royal dinner in tiara© Shutterstock

The glittering headpiece, which sat atop her low bun updo, belongs personally to the Crown Princess but was previously worn by the late Princess Lilian of Sweden.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in evening dress© Shutterstock

Victoria wore it for the first time at her sister Princess Madeleine's wedding in 2013.

The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

A week in tiaras

The future queen wore a second tiara just the day before when she attended the Nobel Prize Banquet 2024 at Stockholm City Hall.

Crown Princess Victoria in purple gown and tiara© Getty

Victoria was accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel as she entered the venue wearing a new Christer Lindarw gown made from purple and black tulle. It was accessorised with the 'Swarovski Crystal Orchid Clutch' from Judith Leiberny and her 'Gianvito 85' pumps.

© Getty

The star of the show was her Baden Fringe Tiara which features 47 diamond sunrays in a kokoshnik style dating back to 1881.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden in line up of people in purple velvet dress© Getty

A gorgeous evening gown

Prior to her tiara outings, Victoria wore a lovely evening gown when she attended a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies at Bellevue Palace, Berlin.

She looked stunning in a purple velvet gown with a boat neckline with matching pumps and an unexpected gold choker necklace.

