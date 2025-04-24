Princess Charlene was a shimmering siren in plunging gala gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco is a sartorial powerhouse with a knack for both red carpet glam and sleek power dressing.

From sparkling floor-grazing dresses to corporate-chic separates, Prince Albert's wife has well and truly put her own stamp on royal fashion.

One of Charlene's most memorable looks was in 2018 when the mother-of-two stepped out to attend the 70th Bal de la Croix Rouge which took place on 27 July.

© Getty Images For the glittering occasion, South-African born Charlene, now 47, rocked an other-worldly Versace gown complete with a plunging neckline and a fishtail skirt layered with cascading fringe detailing reminiscent of a scaly mermaid's tail.

© Shutterstock The frock also featured edgy chain detailing around the neckline, as well as a nude underlay for a subtle ombre effect.



© Getty Images Ramping up the glamour, Charlene elevated her outfit with a silver chrome bag, a skyscraper hairdo and sparkling jewellery from Repossi.

© Shutterstock As for makeup, the royal opted for a radiant yet edgy beauty look comprising petrol-blue eyeshadow, vampy eyeliner, illuminating highlighter and a crystal-clear lip gloss.

Charlene was joined at the Salle des Etoiles by her husband Albert who looked the part dressed in black tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt, a cream dinner jacket and a textured bow tie in flaming red.

Monaco's Red Cross Ball is an annual event that brings together some of the most famous and prominent people across the globe, with previous guests including the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

It was founded by Prince Louis II of Monaco in 1948 and sees guests tuck into an array of delectable dishes ahead of a charity raffle.

© MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

Charlene's style evolution

While Charlene has cemented her status as a royal style maven, in a 2010 interview with Tatler, she explained that her style evolution "has taken time".

"As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion," she told the publication. "But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."

© Getty Images Charlene's wardrobe is teeming with tailored pieces

"My style icon is Charlize Theron," she continued. "We actually grew up in the same place. [Charlene grew up in the town of Benoni, near Johannesburg. She is so beautiful and stylish. She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country."