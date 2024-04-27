Crown Princess Victoria is the epitome of elegance in fitted power suit

Crown Princess Victoria looked as stylish as ever as she stepped out in a white fitted trouser suit with eye-catching gold detailing to attend a presentation for UNDP's Human Development Report in Stockholm.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Swedish Democrats at Fotografiska, the Swedish royal looked a vision in her The Extreme London blazer that featured a form-fitting silhouette and gold buttons.

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock The royal looked stylish in the all-white ensemble

Perfectly styled as always, the future Queen of Sweden teamed the tailored piece with a pair of matching white trousers, a blouse with ruched detailing, and MarZio suede ankle boots. The Crown Princess held a Malene Birger reptile-effect clutch, rounding off the ensemble with pearl drop earrings with a gold finish to complement her suit.

The mother-of-two wore her hair in her signature relaxed bun, keeping her makeup minimal with a touch of blush, a flutter of mascara, and a nude lipstick.

© Shutterstock Victoria pulled out all the stops in pink

Crown Princess Victoria has been busy this week, and on the same day as she wore her ethereal suit, the royal was spotted in a stylish high street number.

As she met with Ebba Busch, Chairman of the Christian Democrats, Victoria looked ready for spring in a bright pink Zara blazer paired with a white silk blouse and form-fitting black trousers.

It's not the first time that Victoria has been spotted wearing the high street brand. In February, the heir to the Swedish throne turned heads in a bright emerald green power suit during her visit to the United States.

If the vibrant outfit wasn't eye-catching enough, she paired the Zara two-piece with a patterned scarf and green drop earrings to round off the statement ensemble. Victoria channelled Princess Kate with her black leather heels from one of the Princess of Wales's favourite brands, Gianvito Rossi.

During the same visit, Victoria pulled out yet another Zara suit, this time in a Barbie-inspired bubblegum pink shade. Letting the two-piece steal the spotlight with minimal accessories, the royal wore a cream blouse with heeled pumps to match and a contrasting black shoulder bag.