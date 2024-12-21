Princess Sofia looked beautiful on Friday night as she stepped out for a festive outing with her husband Prince Carl Philip.

The Swedish royal, 40, arrived at Gustaf Vasa Church in Stockholm for the Christmas in Vasastan concert wearing a pair of bump-flattering black flared trousers from Day Birger Et Mikkelsen.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Getty The 'Wagner' trousers were styled with a slinky black top under the chic single-breasted 'Polly' blazer from Rodebjer.



© Getty Adding to Sofia's all-black ensemble was a snakeskin bag with gold hardware - the 'Ely' style from Anine Bing.



© Getty Rounding off the look was the curliest blowdry and a fine gold necklace.

© Getty Her makeup look had her looking lit from within with a glowing complexion and glossy lip.



© Getty Another all-black look The royal wore a near-identical outfit earlier this month when she stepped out for a meeting with members of Nordic Child Tech Policy Alliance (NOCTA).

© Getty The expectant mother recycled her 'Wagner' trousers and 'Polly' blazer but switched up her accessories opting for the 'Olivia' platformed loafers from Blankens and a mini bag with a long chain strap.



© Getty Tiara outings Sofia opted for two all-black looks having put her all into two vibrant tiara looks earlier this month. On 10 December, the former model glistened in her wedding tiara to the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

© Getty The Palmette tiara, which was adorned with blue topaz toppers, was styled with a cobalt asymmetrical gown by Soeren Le Schmidt, silver pumps by Charlotte Olympia and the sparkling 'Mini Panthere de Cartier' bag.



© Shutterstock The following day, Sofia accompanied her husband to a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The royal looked breathtaking in a midnight blue sequinned gown by Par Engsheden, which was worn by her sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria in 2015.



© Shutterstock DISCOVER: Princess Sofia is simply glowing as she shows off blossoming baby bump The Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara was perched atop the mother of three's tumbling half updo to match her blue satin clutch.