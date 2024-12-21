Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia oozes elegance in bump-skimming flares
Princess Sofia in black blouse© Getty

Prince Carl Philip and his wife attended a Christmas concert  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Sofia looked beautiful on Friday night as she stepped out for a festive outing with her husband Prince Carl Philip.

The Swedish royal, 40, arrived at Gustaf Vasa Church in Stockholm for the Christmas in Vasastan concert wearing a pair of bump-flattering black flared trousers from Day Birger Et Mikkelsen. 

Princess Sofia in leg-lengthening flares alongside husband© Getty

The 'Wagner' trousers were styled with a slinky black top under the chic single-breasted 'Polly' blazer from Rodebjer.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip in black© Getty

Adding to Sofia's all-black ensemble was a snakeskin bag with gold hardware - the 'Ely' style from Anine Bing.

Princess Sofia in an all-black ensemble walking with carl philip© Getty

Rounding off the look was the curliest blowdry and a fine gold necklace.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip in church pew© Getty

Her makeup look had her looking lit from within with a glowing complexion and glossy lip.

Princess Sofia in black flares and blazer© Getty

Another all-black look

The royal wore a near-identical outfit earlier this month when she stepped out for a meeting with members of Nordic Child Tech Policy Alliance (NOCTA). 

Princess Sofia sitting in black top© Getty

The expectant mother recycled her 'Wagner' trousers and 'Polly' blazer but switched up her accessories opting for the 'Olivia' platformed loafers from Blankens and a mini bag with a long chain strap.

Sofia wore a Yves Klein Blue design by Soeren Le Schmidt© Getty

Tiara outings

Sofia opted for two all-black looks having put her all into two vibrant tiara looks earlier this month.

On 10 December, the former model glistened in her wedding tiara to the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

Princess Sofia at Nobel Prize Banquet 2024© Getty

The Palmette tiara, which was adorned with blue topaz toppers, was styled with a cobalt asymmetrical gown by Soeren Le Schmidt, silver pumps by Charlotte Olympia and the sparkling 'Mini Panthere de Cartier' bag.

Princess Sofia in blue sequin dress and tiara with Prince Carl Philip© Shutterstock

The following day, Sofia accompanied her husband to a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The royal looked breathtaking in a midnight blue sequinned gown by Par Engsheden, which was worn by her sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria in 2015.

Princess Sofia sat at royal dinner side on in tiara© Shutterstock

The Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara was perched atop the mother of three's tumbling half updo to match her blue satin clutch.

