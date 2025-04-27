Princess Charlene's leg-split first royal outfit she wouldn't wear today

Princess Charlene of Monaco is an indisputable royal style icon: whether it's a floor-length gown or a showstopping power suit, every single one of her outfits is a hit.

Her fashion sense now represents a timeless elegance and sophistication that have become synonymous with her predominantly corporate-chic wardrobe. But some of her earlier royal outfits are much bolder than something she would go for today – and we love it.

One of the most daring looks she's ever gone for is undoubtedly the dress she wore for her first official appearance alongside Prince Albert back in May 2006.

Stepping out for the Automobile Club party following the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco City, the now-Princess of Monaco arrived in a gorgeous black silhouette-skimming dress with a thigh split.

It's absolutely stunning, understated in its colour, but it's certainly much more audacious than what she goes for today, which many would describe as closer to a typically conservative royal fashion, despite her experimentation with silhouette.

Princess Charlene's entire ensemble was outstanding

To round off her outfit, Prince Albert's then-girlfriend donned a pair of beautiful black heels.

As accessories, she brought out a dainty pair of drop earrings and a clutch that matched the colour perfectly.

Beside her, Prince Albert wore a simple but smart black suit with a notch lapel and a sleek black bowtie.

Princess Charlene's style evolution

The Princess of Monaco has clearly been well-dressed this whole time, it took her a while to truly settle into the expectations that come with royal style, and to understand the fashion that makes her feel most like herself.

In a 2010 interview with Tatler, she revealed: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best.

"My style icon is Charlize Theron," Princess Charlene added. "We actually grew up in the same place. She is so beautiful and stylish. She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country."

See a breakdown of Princess Charlene's fashion below...

