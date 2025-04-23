Princess Charlene's legs have never looked longer in bridal white flares

Princess Charlene of Monaco can pull off absolutely everything: from the endless power suits to the most incredible dresses, she is easily one of the most stylish royals worldwide.

The Monegasque fashion icon brought out yet another timeless, elegant outfit that was a little more fashion-forward than some of her classically sophisticated suits for a visit from the Prince and Grand Master of Malta on Tuesday.

In an incredible monochrome outfit, patterned with black polka dots, the wife of Prince Albert looked mesmerising: her elegantly draped blouse had a gorgeous relaxed fit, while her single-pleated flares in bridal white were incredibly striking. To accessorise, she brought out a stunning pair of round-toed heels in black.

Once again, Princess Charlene has proven that even subtle colour can be bold with the right silhouette and patterning.

Princess Charlene's 'heartbreaker' power suit

Forever representing Monegasque style at its finest, the Princess of Monaco showed off her immaculate sartorial expertise at the Red Cross graduation ceremony earlier this month.

© - Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM Princess Charlene and Prince Albert presenting an award at the Red Cross graduation

She donned a beautiful double-breasted wool jacket and virgin wool straight-legged trousers in a monochrome green ensemble all from Giorgio Armani.

© Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert at the Red Cross graduation

To accessorise, she recycled 'Heartbreaker' Louis Vuitton black leather pumps, completing a fabulous sophisticated look.

Princess Charlene's protocol-breaking footwear

One week before, the former Olympic swimmer made an incredibly surprising change to her wardrobe, but, as always, she pulled it off.

Attending the Princess Charlene Rally, she switched out the typically towering heels she dons for a pair of sleek white trainers, channeling her athletic roots.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene of Monaco paired her power suit with white trainers

The Monegasque royal looked magnificent in a black power suit from French luxury designer Chloé, from whom her trainers also came. Pairing the trainers with the suit isn't something we had seen from her before, but we're still obsessed!

Though heels are often a go-to for the royals, as a stylish and elegant look that also conveys a certain confidence and authority, this isn't the first time Princess Charlene has gone for a pair of trainers instead.

The 47-year-old also tapped into her athletic side last November, when she stepped out in an athletic tracksuit to support the 'No Finish Line' charity race, where every kilometre completed is then converted into a donation to benefit disadvantaged or sick children.

See a breakdown of the Monegasque royal's fashion below...