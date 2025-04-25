Queen Mary is a fashion chameleon as she breaks protocol in killer heels

Queen Mary of Denmark is a chameleonic style legend: she can pull off the glitz and glam for a special occasion, as she did on her daughter Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration, but she also brings out some of the best understated outfits when the event calls for it.

When attending a 'Detection of Domestic Violence' conference on Thursday, the wife of King Frederik's ensemble was elegant, sophisticated and fitting for the event – but she broke one of her biggest style rules, and it's impossible to miss.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark speaking onstage at the conference

Paired with a plush pink silk blouse she's worn before, Princess Isabella's mother donned a brand new pair of plum wide-leg trousers from The Fold, a brand loved by many British royals, including the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

The soft pink and plum colours gave off a warmth that the Danish queen has become globally loved for.

Given that she uses a primarily circular wardrobe as part of her sustainable initiatives, often repeating outfits across decades, it's always a welcome surprise when Queen Mary debuts a new item.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark looked incredibly elegant at the conference

To accessorise, the Danish royal brought out a dainty pair of pearl earrings, her navy Prada bag and leopard print heels, which gave a splash of colour when they popped out from beneath her gorgeous plum trousers.

Queen Mary's big weekend

The weekend ahead is set to be an incredibly busy one for the Queen of Denmark, as she will be making an overseas trip without King Frederick.

Queen Mary will attend the funeral being held for Pope Francis in the Vatican City, alongside many other major world leaders and royals, including Prince William, King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Pope Francis died aged 88 on Easter Monday

The Danish royal family confirmed the Queen's solo attendance at the funeral in an update on their official website, which read: "On Saturday, 26 April 2025, Her Majesty the Queen will attend the Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis, which will take place in St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, having served as Pope for 12 years. Together with His Majesty The King, The Queen was received in an audience by Pope Francis during Their Majesties' official visit to Italy in 2018."

See a breakdown of Queen Mary's greatest looks below...