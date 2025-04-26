Princess Charlene looks sombre in knee-grazing funeral dress and lace veil

Princess Charlene stepped out on a sombre occasion on Saturday, joining her husband, Prince Albert, at Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.

The Monagasque royal, 47, was seen arriving at St. Peter's Square alongside her husband, opting for a tasteful look to commemorate the late head of the Catholic Church. She chose a knee-grazing black dress with a round neckline and long sleeves.

The former Olympic swimmer also wore a black veil, lightly concealing her blonde locks, which were swept off her face. To tie her look together, Charlene wore a pair of classic black pumps and a small Prada handbag.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco arrived

Meanwhile, her husband opted for a black two-piece suit and dark sunglasses. Joining the Monagasque royals at the funeral were a host of European royals.

The Prince of Wales represented his father, King Charles, while King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were also in attendance.

Charlene's poignant headwear

Charlene's sombre look mirrors the elegant look she chose to meet with the late Pope in 2016. She too wore a lace veil on this occasion as she arrived at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with Pope Francis.

© Mondadori via Getty Images Pope Francis met Prince Albert and his wife Charlene in the Private Library Of The Apostolic Palace in 2016

As a Catholic Princess, Charlene was granted "the privilege of the white" or "il privilegio del bianco" in Italian. It is a privilege that also applies to Catholic royals, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Naples.

White is worn by royal women meeting with the Pope as a reflection of the colour being symbolic of purity, holiness and light in the Catholic Church. White is a therefore, a testament to these countries' allegiance to Catholicism in this context.

© Getty Princess Charlene's white veil is deeply symbolic

On the occasion of the funeral, Charlene wore a black version of the lace veil to pay her respects.