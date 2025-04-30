Queen Mary sends secret message with 'personal' nod to children - watch

Queen Mary of Denmark is a doting mother-of-four as well as a royal fashion icon, and she often demonstrates both of these things at once through small, stylish tributes to her children.

The wife of King Frederik X appeared in a brand new promotional video on the Danish royal family's Instagram page, speaking about a brand new exhibition at the castle.

In the video, she was seen wearing her small sapphire, diamond and pearl brooch, which is an heirloom in the Danish royal family.

Though it can be traced back through five generations of the family, the history becomes much clearer with Ingrid of Sweden, who became Queen of Denmark, according to The Court Jeweller.

Ingrid wore the brooch on important family outings, including her daughter Queen Margrethe's engagement. She eventually passed the brooch down to Margrethe, who then bestowed the then-Crown Princess Mary with the brooch in 2006 to mark the birth of Prince Christian.

Queen Mary's brooch has become a tribute to her children

Since then, Queen Mary has primarily worn the brooch out on outings celebrating her children: she debuted the piece at Christian's baptism in January 2006, and then wore it again at the christenings of Vincent and Josephine.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark at the christening of her twins Vincent and Josephine, wearing the brooch

Discussing the brooch during an interview for a documentary on royal jewels, the Queen of Denmark said: "Some people learn history through wars or famous people, but jewellery is just as good a possibility to learn history.

"It shows how the families have married through the generations. And it doesn't only talk about lineage, but it also relates to personal events in the families," she continued.