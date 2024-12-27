Queen Mary heads out with rarely-seen children in most unexpected coat

King Frederik's wife chose her burnt orange 'Venas' coat from Max Mara which is made from cashmere and features a belted waistline.
The Australian-born royal paired the eye-catching outerwear with a ribbed turtleneck jumper from Prada and a scalloped chain bag from Chloe. A glamorous finishing touch was added in the form of the grey 'Hansen' boots from Gianvito Rossi.
The family of five posed with Queen Margrethe outside her summer residence in outfits of neutral tones. Queen Mary beamed alongside her towering brood in a roll-neck jumper.
Festive attire
The Queen wore a more understated festive look when she attended the WeShelter Food Club event at NABO Center Amager in Copenhagen on 17 December.
Mary looked put together in a black sweater with a white snowflake sown into the front with longline grey trousers and black pumps.
Meanwhile, the mother of four embraced festive jewel tones when she arrived at the steps of Soelyst country house to be greeted by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his state visit to Denmark earlier this month.
Her spellbinding velvet purple suit was by Temperley and was styled with a black satin blouse, a satin purple clutch by Prada, and an ethereal butterfly brooch.
