Queen Mary pictured with rarely-seen children in most unexpected coat
Queen Mary in navy coat and hat© Getty

Queen Mary heads out with rarely-seen children in most unexpected coat

King Frederik and his wife attended Christmas Eve mass at Aarhus Cathedral  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary embraced the Christmas spirit on Tuesday as she headed out with all four of her children - and in her loudest coat.

The Danish royal, 52, was seen alongside Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who turn 14 in January, as well as her husband King Frederik as the family attended the Christmas Eve church service at Aarhus Cathedral.

Queen Mary in orange alongside her twin children© Getty
Queen Mary stunned in orange alongside her twin children

King Frederik's wife chose her burnt orange 'Venas' coat from Max Mara which is made from cashmere and features a belted waistline.

Princess Isabella alongside her mother Queen Mary in coats© Getty
Princess Isabella looked smart alongside her mother Queen Mary

The Australian-born royal paired the eye-catching outerwear with a ribbed turtleneck jumper from Prada and a scalloped chain bag from Chloe. A glamorous finishing touch was added in the form of the grey 'Hansen' boots from Gianvito Rossi.

Princesses Isabella and Josephine matched their mother's stylish energy in longline coats as they waved at festive well-wishers.

A family reunion

Queen Margrethe with Frederik, Mary and their four children© Instagram / detdanskekongehus
Queen Margrethe with Frederik, Mary and their four children

Earlier this week, the Danish royal couple reunited with their eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 18, at Marselisborg Castle for a family Christmas, following his trip to East Africa.

The family of five posed with Queen Margrethe outside her summer residence in outfits of neutral tones. Queen Mary beamed alongside her towering brood in a roll-neck jumper.

Festive attire

Queen Mary wearing a snowflake jumper and grey trousers© Getty
Queen Mary wearing a snowflake jumper and grey trousers

The Queen wore a more understated festive look when she attended the WeShelter Food Club event at NABO Center Amager in Copenhagen on 17 December.

Queen Mary in snowflake jumper beside tree talking with people© Getty
Queen Mary got in the festive spirit

Mary looked put together in a black sweater with a white snowflake sown into the front with longline grey trousers and black pumps.

King Frederik in suit and Queen Mary in purple suit © Getty
King Frederik of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at Soelyst country house

Meanwhile, the mother of four embraced festive jewel tones when she arrived at the steps of Soelyst country house to be greeted by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his state visit to Denmark earlier this month.

Her spellbinding velvet purple suit was by Temperley and was styled with a black satin blouse, a satin purple clutch by Prada, and an ethereal butterfly brooch.

