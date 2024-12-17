Queen Mary oozes sartorial splendour in the silkiest blouse

Queen Mary of Denmark is getting ready for Christmas and the festive spirit was certainly present in her outfit choice on Monday evening when she stepped out solo to attend the Danish National Girls' Choir's annual Christmas concert.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen at DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen in a splendid emerald green single-breasted suit jacket from Alberta Ferretti with satin lapels and matching straight-leg trousers.

View post on Instagram The Australian-born Danish royal teamed her figure-flattering suit ensemble with the silkiest blouse in the same Christmassy hue which featured a glamorous pussy bow neckline. For accessories, the Queen carried the 'Allana' ostrich clutch from Naledi to match her black patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The royal wore her brunette tresses straight and tucked behind one ear to show off her sparkling earrings.

A very different look © Kongehuset Queen Mary wore a beanie and winter coat for a farm visit The regal beauty wore a more casual look when she headed out just days prior to visit the Funen Village, an open-air museum in Odense to learn about the farming community's festive traditions as part of the royal video advent calendar.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary wrapped up warm The mother of four wrapped up warm in a wool coat from Strenesse over the 'Alana' trousers from Joseph and teamed with an oatmeal-hued beanie and colourful plaid scarf.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary donned jeans on this rare occasion She switched up her look once again, putting her smart workwear to one side in favour of a pair of wide-leg jeans and a purple jumper to visit parish priests Inge Lise Løkkegaard and Agnete Veit from Grundtvig's Church in Bispebjerg.

Queen Mary's blazers © Kongehuset Queen Mary recycled her cobalt suit from The Fold Royal followers are used to seeing Mary opt for a classic power suit for her daytime engagements. She wore her best cobalt co-ord from the Fold during the Egyptian state visit earlier this month.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary wore royal blue during the Egyptian state visit The coordinating pieces were tied together with a black roll-neck sweater and topped off with the beautiful 'Boucle Ensemble' earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe which retail for a staggering £12,500.

Much to the surprise of royal fans, she wore a velvet take on a power suit for a nighttime engagement alongside King Frederik on 7 December. Mary attended the dinner at Selyst estate in Klampenborg hosted by the Egyptian president during his visit wearing a two-piece set from Temperley. © Getty King Frederik of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at Soelyst country house DISCOVER: Queen Mary's full £20m spellbinding tiara collection in dazzling photos As ever, Mary's choice of accessories elevated her look. She chose a satin purple clutch by Prada, as well as studded Gianvito Rossi pumps, and her unusual butterfly brooch.