Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene debuts style overhaul in waist-cinching satin skirt and Barbie pink lipstick
Subscribe
Princess Charlene debuts style overhaul in waist-cinching satin skirt and Barbie pink lipstick
Princess Charlene with curled hair and pink lipstick© WireImage

Princess Charlene debuts style overhaul in waist-cinching satin skirt and Barbie pink lipstick

Prince Albert's wife has favoured neutral colours in the past

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene, 47, admitted she spent years fine-tuning her wardrobe as the interest in her style skyrocketed ahead of her royal wedding with Prince Albert of Monaco, 67, in 2011. 

While she settled on clean lines with power suits and belted jackets in monochromatic colours, the royal surprised fans at the weekend by throwing out her own rulebook.

In a 2010 interview with Tatler, the former Olympic swimmer revealed: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and white shirt holding flowers© WireImage
Princess Charlene of Monaco chose a colourful outfit for the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship

While attending the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo over the weekend, Charlene turned heads in her bold and beautiful ensemble. Her satin A-line midi skirt was covered with pink, orange and yellow stripes, accentuating her waist alongside her tucked-in, crisp white shirt.

The skirt alone would normally be more colour than fans are used to seeing on the Monegasque royal, but she doubled down with her ruby red pointed-toe heels, finishing her look with Barbie pink lipstick.

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and red heels© WireImage
Prince Albert's wife added ruby red heels and bright pink lipstick

Charlene's cropped blonde hair had been secured away from her face, leaving just two curled tendrils loose, drawing focus to her natural makeup and pearl drop earrings.

Charlene's fashion evolution

View post on Instagram
 

Even when it comes to her casual appearances, such as her recent outing to support Albert's charity bike race, Charlene tends to keep a low profile in black, white or navy blue.

She wore black skinny jeans, monochromatic black and white trainers and an edgy leather jacket for the Champagne & Oyster Cycling Club ride at the end of April 2025.

Perhaps Charlene's aversion to colour stems from one of her first outings with Albert, in which her black-tie outfit remains, in her mind, as her "baptism of fire" in the fashion world.

Princess Charlotte exclusive

Princess Charlotte gap tooth smile© Getty

The HELLO! Royal Club spoke to a royal insider for a hitherto untold perspective on the third in line to the throne and discovered Charlotte's 'uncanny knack', the royal whom she most closely resembles, and how her "great inner strength" has been an indispensable crutch for mother Catherine over the last year. It even got an exclusive tip on Charlotte's preferred next school. Simply click on the button below to read the exclusive article.

"My first Red Cross Ball was a baptism of fire," the mother-of-two, who shares Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with Albert, recalled to Tatler.

"I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon. 

Princess Charlene in a green and black sparkly dress© Getty Images
The Monegasque royal described the 2006 Monaco Red Cross Ball as a "baptism of fire"

"I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red, I looked like a Christmas tree."

Her backless dress featured cowl draping, a low V-neck, and glittery black embroidery layered over the dark green base. She teamed it with a gold bag and styled her then-long hair in an updo.

Since then, she was coached through the fashion world by Giorgio Armani, who also designed her wedding dress, which was adorned with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops.

Now, Charlene has cemented her place as a fashion icon, showing off her sartorial prowess in Armani, Dior, Ralph Lauren and more designer labels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene's evolving fashion throughout the years

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More