Princess Charlotte's £93k 'signature style' hack she learned from Princess Kate

Though she may only be 10 years old, as of Friday, Princess Charlotte is already showing the signs that she's well on her way to becoming a royal style icon – just like her mother Princess Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' middle child has inherited her mother's flawless fashion sense: especially when it comes to her jewellery.

Maxwell Stone, a diamond expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, has inspected many of her pieces and revealed not only the estimated value of each, but the connection that each holds to her heritage and royal tradition.

He comments: "Though still in her early years, Princess Charlotte is already carving out a signature style through her jewellery choices – blending personal touches, sentimental heirlooms and youthful elegance."

Princess Charlotte's bespoke tiara

To her grandfather King Charles III coronation, the younger sister of Prince George wore a bespoke tiara from Alexander McQueen, the very same designer behind her mother's outstanding wedding dress from 2011.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore an incredible tiara to the coronation of King Charles III

Now valued at approximately £80,000, Maxwell states that it's Princess Charlotte's "most valuable piece of jewellery to date".

He adds: "Designer in collaboration with milliner Jess Collett, the silver button and crystal headpiece not only highlighted Charlotte's rising presence in the royal spotlight but also marked a modern departure from traditional tiaras."

Her brooch is an homage to her great aunt

To her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral back in September 2022, the older sister of Prince Louis wore a brooch that wouldn't look too out of place in an outfit from her great aunt Princess Anne.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe diamond brooch at the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte's diamond horseshoe brooch, valued at approximately £10,000, was a heartfelt tribute to her great-grandmother's lifelong love for horses, something that was inherited by the Princess Royal and her Olympian daughter Zara Tindall.

The piece itself is a family heirloom with a deep royal history: it was originally owned by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and was eventually gifted to Charlotte by Queen Elizabeth II herself, tying her into the tradition from a young age.

Princess Charlotte's other sentimental pieces are a little more affordable

Maxwell also notes that: "While many of Charlotte's pieces come with more affordable price tags, they're rich in personal meaning and royal significance."

This includes the £2,000 pearl bracelet she wore to her grandfather King Charles III's coronation, paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth's iconic style, and a £100 gold bracelet that has her name engraved in Arabic and a protective nazar charm.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte's ruby necklace bears a connection to her uncle Prince Harry

Princess Charlotte's £1,500 ruby necklace, worn on Christmas Day last year, also holds a personal connection to her uncle Prince Harry, as it was designed by his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Maxwell also comments: "Charlotte's choices echo a blend of family heritage and contemporary symbolism. Like Meghan Markle, who uses her jewellery to pay tribute to loved ones, Charlotte is already making a stylish statement with pieces that carry both tradition and personal significance."

