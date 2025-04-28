Princess Charlene looks edgy in leather with darkest hair to date

Princess Charlene of Monaco strikes a fine balance between dressing up in gowns or suits for formal events and keeping it casual on more relaxed occasions.

On Sunday, fans once again got a glimpse at her low-key fashion sense as she stepped out alongside her husband Prince Albert to support his charity bike race.

In a no-fuss outfit that wouldn't get caught in bike chains or show the mud, Charlene wore black skinny jeans cropped to reveal her monochromatic black and white trainers. She kept warm in an edgy leather jacket, which she kept zipped up, concealing her top underneath.

While the former Olympic swimmer has long sported her iconic pixie cut, she appears to be experimenting with a darker, more natural brunette colour.

Parted down the middle, her hair had natural roots fading into a balayage-style blonde around her bangs, which fell softly on either side of her cheekbones.

Keeping her makeup look minimal, Charlene displayed her natural beauty with flawless skin, defined brows and long lashes. Meanwhile, Albert sported a pale blue cycling outfit, sporty sunglasses and a helmet as he showed off his athletic side on the bike.

© Getty The Monegasque royal has often sported a brighter blonde pixie cut

Next to a series of photos shared on their official Instagram page, they wrote: "Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the 11th edition of the COCC Ride charity cycling race, organized by the Champagne & Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco for the benefit of, in particular, the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco.

"More than a hundred participants walked the distance connecting Saint-Tropez to Monaco in a friendly and engaged atmosphere.

"S.A.S. the Prince himself rode his bicycle to accompany cyclists for a few kilometers, starting from Beaulieu-sur-Mer to the arrival in the Principality.

"During the closing remarks, a moving tribute was paid to Eddie Jordan, a loyal supporter of the event, who passed away just weeks ago."

Charlene's sombre weekend

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attended Pope Francis' funeral

Black has been the colour of choice for the Monegaque royal over the weekend. It kicked off with a trip to the Vatican, where Charlene and Albert paid their respects to the late Pope Francis at his funeral.

The 47-year-old was seen arriving at St. Peter's Square in a tasteful knee-grazing black dress with a round neckline and long sleeves, accessorising with a black veil, a pair of black pumps and a small Prada handbag.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene was previously permitted to wear white for an audience with the pope

This was in keeping with the fashion rules that come with an audience with the pontiff. Women are expected to wear a modest black dress with a low hem, long sleeves, and minimal jewellery, as well as a veil – a long-standing tradition that symbolises humility and respect in the Catholic church.

As a Catholic Princess, Charlene was previously granted "the privilege of the white" or "il privilegio del bianco" in Italian, which allows her to wear the colour associated with purity, holiness and light in the presence of the Pope, who is the head of the Catholic Church.

She joins just a handful of other royals who have been granted permission, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Naples.

However, since it was a sombre occasion, the dress code called for traditional funeral attire of black dresses and deep blue suits.