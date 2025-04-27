Why Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia and more royals wore veils for Pope Francis' funeral

Following Pope Francis' passing on Easter Monday, the late pontiff's funeral was held on Saturday, 26 April at St. Peter's Square in Rome. Royal families from around the globe paid their respects to the former head of the Catholic Church.

Royal ladies including Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Rania of Jordan were pictured wearing sombre black outfits to attend the service, as well as veils.

Queen Letizia, 50, opted for an elegant look to pay her respects to the former head of the Catholic church. She wore a black dress with a round neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She also donned a black veil covering her brunette locks and a pair of black kitten heels. The mother of two carried a black handbag as she looped her arm through that of her husband, who wore a black suit as they arrived at St Peter's Square.

© AFP via Getty Images Spain's King Felipe VI and Spain's Queen Letizia

When meeting the Pope, women are obligated to wear a veil, regardless of the occasion. This is a long-standing tradition in the Catholic church; it symbolises humility and respect. They are also expected to don a modest black dress with a low hem, long sleeves, and minimal jewelry.

© Getty Images The Pope died on Easter Monday

It was therefore unsurprising to see the royal ladies following suit at the pontiff's funeral. A veil is a practical item that not only signifies sorrow, but it also means that one can have a form of privacy when grieving, as ot acts as a gentle mask protecting from outside glances.

What is a mourning veil?

The mourning veil is typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

© WireImage Queen Camilla wore a black lace veil to visit Pope Benedict XVI in 2009

In the past, mourning veils were crafted from heavier, textured fabrics like crêpe. Within the royal family, tradition dictates that veils are made of lighter material, such as netting.

Royals wearing black in mourning

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, explains: "Dressing head-to-toe in black is typically reserved for funerals and remembrance. Coincidentally, a black outfit is an essential item when all royals travel overseas, so that they are appropriately dressed in the event of a family death when they are abroad."

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Royals wear black in mourning

The long-standing tradition was made famous when Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing black in tribute to her late husband, Prince Albert, as an outward sign of her grief. Traditionally, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign.

In addition to mourning veils and traditional black, military dress is also an appropriate option for a funeral dress amongst the royal family. It is customary only for members of the royal family who hold a military rank to wear military dress at state occasions, a tradition which has been in place since the 19th century.

LISTEN: Why Prince William has never met the Pope before

White veils

White lace veils are only reserved for Catholic Queens and Princesses who meet the Pope.

Currently, there are seven women in the world who have the privilege of wearing white while meeting the Pope: Queen Sofia and Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Paola and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Marina of Naples, and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

© Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a white veil in 2016

Since King Charles II is the head of the Anglican Church, however, his wife Queen Camilla was required to wear black instead of white during her audience with the Pope. When Queen Camilla met the Pope two weeks before his death during her royal tour of Italy, she opted for a black dress with boxy shoulders, cropped sleeves and a knee-length skirt, in keeping with protocol.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB