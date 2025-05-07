Princess Kate's secret nod to late family member following 'heartbreaking' death

For the Princess of Wales, clothing is sentimental just as often as it is stylish, and, earlier this week, she paid tribute to a beloved family member in an incredibly subtle way.

On Monday, to the 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations, she joined her husband Prince William, as well as his aunts Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, for a family reunion, in one of her first major royal events since completing her chemotherapy last year.

However, she also commemorated another member of her family in an understated manner that's touching, though easy to miss.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a golden RAF brooch

Princess Kate wore a golden brooch on her lapel that appeared to be the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch featuring Air Force wings, which was a tribute to her late grandfather.

Princess Kate's RAF grandfather

The Princess of Wales' grandfather, Ronald Goldsmith, was a fighter pilot during the Second World War. He died in 2003, at the age of 72, after an eight-year battle with the degenerative disease Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Speaking about Ronald, Princess Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said: "Dad was always so entertaining and full of life but MSA robbed him both physically and emotionally. It was heartbreaking to watch."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Kate appeared alongside her husband Prince William and their three children at VE Day

He added: "Even though he had been ill for eight years, it was a huge shock when he died. Sadly he was very poorly by the time Kate began dating William and he never lived to see the royal wedding, but he would have been thrilled."

With her RAF brooch, the Princess of Wales paid her respects to the late fighter pilot in a meaningful but very low-key manner.

Princess Kate's VE Day outfit

As usual, King Charles III and Queen Camilla's daughter-in-law looked incredibly glamorous at the event.

© Getty Images Princess Kate hasn't appeared at many major royal events since completing chemotherapy last year

The Princess of Wales looked extraordinary in a deep purple Emilia Wickstead coat dress, which featured a waist with a belt and a pleated skirt, donning a hat from Sean Barrett, adorned with a bow, and tan Ralph Lauren heels to match.

Princess Kate previously wore the same outfit back in 2022 when she met the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.