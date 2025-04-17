Princess Kate's one banned item she no longer has in her wardrobe

Royal style has many rules – members of the British royal family tend not to go for pieces that are particularly daring or revealing, unsurprisingly. But there's one thing that is specifically banned in Princess Kate's wardrobe that may surprise you.

The Princess of Wales no longer wears any fur items, and hasn't been spotted in any following a controversy surrounding one of her hats in 2018.

Princess Kate's faux (fur) pas…?

On the very first day of her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with her husband Prince William, Princess Kate, then pregnant with Prince Louis, was seen in a bobble hat as she visited an outdoor ice-skating venue in the heart of Stockholm.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was seen in a pompom wool beanie

Though people were quick to speculate that she was wearing a 'Rain Fur Pompom Wool Beanie' from Eugenia Kim, which has a pompom made from 100 per cent arctic fox.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's pompom and gloves raised suspicion, as fans thought she might be wearing fur

Kensington Palace later confirmed that Princess Kate was in fact wearing a hat with a faux fur bobble, which is now believed to be a near identical design from the exact same brand. It is also thought that the gloves were faux fur and the coat was shearling.

HELLO!'s royal expert Danielle Stacey commented that: "The Princess of Wales was the first British royal to receive a Royal Family Order from the late Queen Elizabeth II, which is made with glass instead of traditional ivory, in support of her husband Prince William's work around conservation."

Princess Kate isn't the only royal to have rejected fur

Last year, Queen Camilla also stated that she would no longer be buying any new fur products, according to animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Camilla is following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, who began purchasing faux fur for her new outfits in 2019.

PETA received a letter from the palace, which read: "In response to your query, I can confirm that Her Majesty will not procure any new fur garments. This comes with the Queen's warmest wishes."

© Samir Hussein King Charles III and Queen Camilla both wore fur to the coronation in 2023

Though both King Charles III and Queen Camilla wore fur to the former's coronation, the coronation roll was the first to use paper rather than animal skin.

Danielle noted that: "The Queen's decision to not procure any new fur garments is in line with evolving societal values on animal welfare.

"It's one of many examples in recent years where the royal family have changed their practices to reflect the modern world, such as the decision to no longer serve foie gras at royal residences."

