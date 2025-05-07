Duchess Sophie just stole daughter Lady Louise Windsor's favourite headband

While Lady Louise Windsor often borrows a piece or two from her incredibly stylish mother, Duchess Sophie, it's rare to see the swaps go in the other direction.

Attending the 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Edward, in an incredibly elegant ensemble, complete with an accessory previously worn by her 21-year-old daughter.

Duchess Sophie's embellished pink headband from Jane Taylor is decorated with beautiful beads, pearls and sequins, making for a brilliant, but sophisticated, sparkle.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie appeared alongside her husband Prince Edward at the VE Day celebrations

The headband was previously worn by Lady Louise to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June 2022, where the mother-daughter duo coordinated in light pink and white dresses and headpieces.

© WireImage, Lady Louise Windsor wore the headband alongside her mother Duchess Sophie at the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II

Many royals take fashion notes from their parents, including Princess Charlotte with her jewellery and Princess Anne with her mother's jacket, so it's always exciting to see parents take some inspiration from their kids.

Duchess Sophie took inspiration from Princess Diana

Though she may have borrowed from her daughter, the Duchess of Edinburgh's VE Day outfit was also influenced by her late sister-in-law, Princess Diana.

The mother of James, Earl of Wessex recycled her bespoke pink gingham dress from Suzannah London, adorned with white buttons, a white trim and a gorgeous structured neckline. To accessorise, she opted for a pair of nude Prada heels, a tan clutch and pearl hoop earrings from Dior.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie recycled her pink gingham dress

Fans of royal style may have noticed some similarities between Duchess Sophie's button-down dress and one that Princess Diana wore back in 1990 and 1991.

© Getty Images Princess Diana attended a Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in 1990 in this gorgeous pink tweed look

Though Diana's dress had a shorter hem, which only fell to her knees, the dresses shared the exact same buttons, print style and lapel.

Lady Louise Windsor takes inspiration from her mother often

Though royal children always take fashion tips from their often well-dressed parents, Lady Louise is certainly becoming a master of effortlessly imitating Duchess Sophie's chic style, while still carving out her own personal style. Scroll down to see some of our favourite looks…

A khaki blazer In May 2022, Lady Louise wore a smart wool coat with a matching hat to the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Her olive green blazer looked remarkably similar to her mother's khaki ME + EM blazer.

A monochrome Alaïa dress Sometimes, the 21-year-old takes the pieces directly from her mother's wardrobe, and she isn't afraid to go for a more luxurious pick. Attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, she wore the 'Parfum Gray' dress from Alaïa, which her mother wore to the carnival parade at The Patron's Lunch celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in 2016.

A sleeveless Pilotto dress Accompanying her family at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Lady Louise wore a sleeveless dress with an abstract design from Peter Pilotto, which her mother first wore to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015.

A gorgeous clutch Lady Louise also raids her mother's wardrobes for accessories: back in 2018, she borrowed her mother's Noble MacMillan plum tassel pouch for the Easter Church Service.

See a breakdown of Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments below...