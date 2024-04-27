Queen Mary's rare tiara moment was so familiar

Queen Mary epitomised regal elegance in the new set of royal portraits taken by Steen Evald, the first since she was made Queen of Denmark on 14 January.

She was seen in a rare tiara-wearing moment but it was her dress that caught our attention. The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, posed in a new Birgit Hallstein floor-grazing gown made from a bottle green velvet.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House Queen Mary wowed in the Danish Emerald Parure tiara

The gown also featured a high neck made from lace which came down over her shoulders into dainty long sleeves. Her ensemble nipped in at the waist and had structured shoulders to accentuate her regal poise.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House The first official gala portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary

Queen Mary's dress had us feeling major déjà vu, not because she has previously worn beautiful Birgit Hallstein pieces but because so many details of her gown reminded us of a perfect combination of the bridal gowns worn by the Princess of Wales and her sister Pippa Middleton.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey

When Princess Kate, 42, married Prince William in 2011, she arrived at Westminster Abbey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI alongside her father Michael Middleton wearing the most breathtaking bespoke gown made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Her iconic gown featured a cinched bodice and sheer sleeves which were covered in handmade lace crafted by the Royal School of Needlework. The lace also climbed over the Princess' decolletage.

© Getty Kate's gown had intricate lace sleeves

Meanwhile, the Princess' sister Pippa, 40, tied the knot with former professional racing driver and hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017. The author and columnist was seen entering St Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate in Berkshire wearing the most beautiful floor-length Giles Deacon dress.

© Getty Pippa's dress featured a lacy neckline

Pippa's gown featured a more heavy lace compared to her sister's gown which covered the entire bodice and princess-style full skirt. Most notably, Pippa's gown featured a stunning high neck made from the same floral lace.

© Pool Pippa and James married in 2017

Princess Kate wore her hair in a soft updo to cater to Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo Tiara made of 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds. Pippa went for an elegant updo to give the high neckline of her gown its time in the spotlight.

© Getty Richard Ward styled Kate's hair in a soft half updo

If you combine the intricate lace sleeves and cinched waistline of Princess Kate's dress with the high lacy neckline and chic updo worn by Pippa Middleton, you would have Queen Mary's portrait look, minus the bottle green hue of course.

© Getty Pippa Middleton wore a Robinson Pelham tiara on her day

Queen Mary's jewels also had the regal air about them that became characteristic of Princess Kate's bridal look. The Danish royal donned the rarely-seen Danish Emerald Parure tiara which is typically only reserved for the queen.

© Getty Queen Margrethe wore the jewels in 2010

The mother-of-four also wore the coordinating necklace and emerald and diamond chandelier earrings. According to The Court Jeweller, the Danish Emerald Parure tiara was first owned by Sophie Magdalene of Brandenburg who became Queen of Denmark and Norway upon her marriage to King Christian VI in 1721.

© Getty Mary wore a rarely-seen tiara to a gala dinner at the Christiansborg Palace last November

DISCOVER: Queen Mary's secret tribute to husband amid King Frederik's absence

Before Mary, the piece was worn by her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe who announced her abdication from the Danish throne on 31 December 2023. She wore the piece only on special occasions, including in April 2010 for a gala concert celebrating her 70th birthday.