Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Homebody' Princess Kate's true relationship with sister Pippa quietly put on display
Subscribe
'Homebody' Princess Kate's true relationship with sister Pippa quietly put on display
Kate Middleton in a black and white dress with Pippa Middleton in a green coat© Getty Images

'Homebody' Princess Kate's true relationship with sister Pippa quietly put on display

The Princess of Wales was pictured on Pippa Middleton's wedding anniversary

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales subtly paid tribute to her sister Pippa Middleton during her latest outing at the garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Turning heads in an Emilia Wickstead pleated dress, Kate accessorised with her Phillip Treacy hat from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, and her own bridal earrings for the afternoon soiree, which fell on Pippa's wedding anniversary.

Bridal earrings

princess kate at garden party in yellow dress © Getty Images
Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress, a hat from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and her bridal earrings

Back in 2011, Kate walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in an Alexander McQueen lace gown, the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara, and Robinson Pelham earrings from Carole and Michael Middleton.

Her parents had gifted her oak leaf-shaped earrings with a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pavé set diamond acorn, which were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms.

Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Kate was gifted earrings by her parents made to look like the Middleton coat of arms

Meanwhile, her sister and bridesmaid Pippa wore a similar design commissioned by her parents for the royal nuptials with a pear-shaped diamond and a floral motif. 

Kate has previously worn her wedding earrings – which Tony French, jewellery expert at Austen & Blake, estimated were worth £15k – to other royal events, such as the Easter service in 2019. 

Pippa Middleton makes her journey by carriage procession to Buckingham Palace with Margarita Armstrong-Jones following the Royal Wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.© Getty
Pippa Middleton has similar Robinson Pelham earrings

Body language expert Darren Stanton explained that each time the royal wears the special jewellery, it is a meaningful nod to her family. "Little touches like her earrings are a nod towards Kate’s homebody nature and a sweet reminder of her family life growing up. It shows how she holds family in high esteem and extremely close to her heart," he explained.

This is particularly fitting given their latest outing fell on a very special day for her younger sister.

Pippa's anniversary

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017© WPA Pool
Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017

Pippa marked her seventh anniversary with James Matthews on 20 May, following their nuptials at St Mark's Church in Englefield in 2017.

The bride once again wore her sentimental bridesmaid earrings, alongside her Giles Deacon high-neck, lace wedding dress. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of their bridal party, under the watchful eye of their mother, who wore an understated candy Alexander McQueen dress and matching dusky pink hat.

Pippa and James likely celebrated the milestone in private alongside their three kids: Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Best moments from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' romantic wedding

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More