'Homebody' Princess Kate's true relationship with sister Pippa quietly put on display

The Princess of Wales subtly paid tribute to her sister Pippa Middleton during her latest outing at the garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Turning heads in an Emilia Wickstead pleated dress, Kate accessorised with her Phillip Treacy hat from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, and her own bridal earrings for the afternoon soiree, which fell on Pippa's wedding anniversary.

Bridal earrings

© Getty Images Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress, a hat from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and her bridal earrings

Back in 2011, Kate walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in an Alexander McQueen lace gown, the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara, and Robinson Pelham earrings from Carole and Michael Middleton.

Her parents had gifted her oak leaf-shaped earrings with a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pavé set diamond acorn, which were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms.

© Getty Images Kate was gifted earrings by her parents made to look like the Middleton coat of arms

Meanwhile, her sister and bridesmaid Pippa wore a similar design commissioned by her parents for the royal nuptials with a pear-shaped diamond and a floral motif.

Kate has previously worn her wedding earrings – which Tony French, jewellery expert at Austen & Blake, estimated were worth £15k – to other royal events, such as the Easter service in 2019.

© Getty Pippa Middleton has similar Robinson Pelham earrings

Body language expert Darren Stanton explained that each time the royal wears the special jewellery, it is a meaningful nod to her family. "Little touches like her earrings are a nod towards Kate’s homebody nature and a sweet reminder of her family life growing up. It shows how she holds family in high esteem and extremely close to her heart," he explained.

This is particularly fitting given their latest outing fell on a very special day for her younger sister.

Pippa's anniversary

© WPA Pool Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017

Pippa marked her seventh anniversary with James Matthews on 20 May, following their nuptials at St Mark's Church in Englefield in 2017.

The bride once again wore her sentimental bridesmaid earrings, alongside her Giles Deacon high-neck, lace wedding dress.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of their bridal party, under the watchful eye of their mother, who wore an understated candy Alexander McQueen dress and matching dusky pink hat.

Pippa and James likely celebrated the milestone in private alongside their three kids: Arthur, Grace and Rose.