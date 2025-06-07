Queen Mary makes her mark in 'risk-taking' waist-cinching outfit

Though many European royals have made their move towards more sustainable fashion, no one recycles a piece quite like Queen Mary, who consistently makes older clothes feel brand new with her fashion-forward styling.

The Queen of Denmark proved once again that she's never afraid to take a sartorial risk – and the result is yet another absolutely fabulous outfit.

On Wednesday, the Danish royal attended the Global Fashion Summit, rocking a grey blazer and matching mid-length trousers from contemporary designer Mark Kenly Domino Tan.

© Getty Images Queen Mary's outfit was quite different from uusual

While the original look features a belted waist that matches the colours of the outfit, Queen Mary swapped this out for her two-tone woven belt from Zimmerman, which broke up the monochrome.

To accessorise, she brought out her light brown suede heels from Gianvito Rossi, golden hoop earrings and a large gold ring, going for a mostly understated appearance with a couple of bolder standout pieces.

© Getty Images Queen Mary attended the Global Fashion Summit

The followers of eagle-eyed royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily had a lot to say about the 53-year-old's outfit, sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

One wrote: "I love this look. It's edgy, risk taking and opposite of the average. I'd wear it in a heartbeat. Good for her!"

Meanwhile, another commented: "Love it! So chic. Glad she takes risks. Not every event requires a coat and hat. This is an event related to Global fashion and she looks great! Modern royal."

Queen Mary's modern wardrobe

Last week, the Queen of Denmark stepped out in an incredible casual outfit for the Danish Championships in Dressage at Randbol Dressage academy.

Aiming for a surprisingly casual energy, especially in comparison to her more formal attire, Queen Mary looked wonderful in a denim jumpsuit that truly accentuated her physique.

With a belted waist, a silhouette that hugged her figure, and a slight flare at the hem, the outfit had a rather retro feel to it.

The 53-year-old layered a long, loose black wool coat over the jumpsuit to style it in a more fashion-forward way, highlighting the contrasting silhouettes, and carried some wonderful luxurious accessories, including her green top-handle bag from Jerome Dreyfuss and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.