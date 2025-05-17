Queen Mary's borrowed outfit from Princess Josephine is elegant summer perfection 

Queen Mary of Denmark, the ever-fashionable Danish royal, has had even more impressive style moments than usual recently, and her latest outfit might be one of her most chic to date.

Attending a grant presentation for her eponymous Queen Mary scholarship, the Queen of Denmark donned a fabulously elegant ensemble with a sentimental twist.

The wife of King Frederik looked incredible in a sophisticated two-piece linen suit from high-street favourite Massimo Dutti, a perfect pick for smart dressing in the summer sun.

However, she also brought out the crinkle top from Harris Wharf London, a piece that had been previously worn by her daughter Princess Josephine last month to her daughter Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebrations.

© Shutterstock Princess Josephine wore the same shirt at Princess Isabella's birthday celebrations last month

Rounding off her ensemble, the stylish Queen Mary accessorised with a pair of beige leather pumps from Valentino, that co-ordinated beautifully with her pink linen suit, and her gold earrings from Danish jeweller Dulong.

Queen Mary's quiet nod to her four children

Earlier this week, the Queen of Denmark was spotted out a beautiful Victoria Beckham blouse, a favourite designer for many British royals including Princess Kate, but it was her accessories that truly stole the spotlight this time around.

Eagle-eyed royal style watcher @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram caught her ensemble, which featured the blue blouse paired with white linen wide-leg trousers, as well as a skinny belt and pointed heels.

However, fans caught a glimpse of her concealed gold necklace, which features the initials of her four children: C, I, V and J, for Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine.

Queen Mary also borrowed a coat from Princess Isabella

As a prolific royal recycler, it comes as no surprise that the Queen of Denmark often borrows pieces from her daughters' wardrobes.

© Getty Queen Mary wore Princess Isabella's Dolce & Gabbana coat

On the second day of her state visit to Finland with King Frederik, the Danish Queen sported a double-breasted fuchsia coat from Dolce & Gabbana, which was previously worn out in public by Princess Isabella at the Nutcracker premiere at the Tivolli Theatre in November, according to BILLED-BLADET.

© Getty Princess Isabella wore the coat to the ballet in November

Rounding off her outfit, Queen Mary also wore a pair of grey wide-legged trousers, a roll-neck knit to match and a pair of suede heeled boots.