Queen Mary's 'casual chic' outfit is straight off the streets of New York

Though Queen Mary of Denmark has undeniably mastered formal and semi-formal dress, we don't always get a glimpse of her more dressed-down casual style.

When it comes to her shimmering skirts and classical tailoring, the wife of King Frederik always turns out the best looks, but her more relaxed outfit for the Danish Championships in Dressage at Randbol Dressage academy was something exciting and different.

Going for a considerably more casual energy than usual, Queen Mary stepped out in an incredible denim jumpsuit that accentuated her physique. The piece featured a belted waist and a slight flare towards the hem, giving it a slightly retro feel.

Eagle-eyed royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the pieces that made up the remainder of the outfit, with the help of dedicated Danish royal fashion watcher StyleofMary.blogspot.com.

To style the jumpsuit in a more eye-catching way, Queen Mary layered a loose black wool coat from Arma over it, to give her look contrasting silhouettes rather than a completely uniform look.

She also brought along some truly luxurious accessories, including her green top-handle bag from Jerome Dreyfuss and a pair of sunglasses from Gucci.

© Getty Queen Mary usually goes for a more stereotypically 'smart' look

Fans of Queen Mary, and followers of the blog, were quick to comment on the outfit, showering the Danish royal with praise.

One commenter penned: "Love the casual [chic]," while another wrote: "Always love casual laid back Mary."

Queen Mary's elegant Gala outfit

Last week, the mother of four brought out an absolutely impeccable outfit to the gala dinner for the Business Europe's Council of Presidents on Thursday.

© Getty Images Queen Mary's pencil skirt has a beautiful bold pattern

A prolific royal recycler, the Queen of Denmark opted for an ensemble consisting of some older pieces styled differently.

Queen Mary stepped out in a black blouse with slightly puffy sleeves, and a gorgeous pink pencil skirt filled with black and red floral patterning. The pencil skirt hugged her waist and legs, making for an incredibly flattering silhouette.

The 53-year-old accessorised with her black patent leather pumps with Gianvito Rossi, as well as a pair of earrings from Annikat, from whom she owns quite a few jewellery pieces, a vintage Dior necklace, and her compact black sequinned clutch from Sergio Rossi.