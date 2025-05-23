Queen Mary oozes 'elegance and class' in silhouette-skimming skirt

Queen Mary of Denmark is one of the most stylish women in Europe – from her sophisticated patterned dresses to her killer suits, she is a fashion chameleon who can pull off any outfit for any occasion.

When it comes to striking formal and semi-formal dress, no one does it better than the wife of King Frederik, and her latest outfit proves it yet again.

Attending a gala dinner for the BusinessEurope's Council of Presidents on Thursday, Queen Mary brought out yet another glamorous outfit, composed of entirely reworn pieces styled differently, as we have come to expect from the skilful royal recycler.

The mother of four opted for a black blouse with slightly puffy sleeves, and a pink pencil skirt with stunning black and red floral patterning.

© Getty Images Queen Mary looked incredible at the gala dinner on Thursday

To accessorise, she wore her black patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi, a pair of earrings from Annikat, a vintage Dior necklace, and she carried her compact black sequinned clutch from Sergio Rossi.

Royal style watchers flocked to the comments of Instagram blog @royal.fashion.daily to voice their praise for the piece.

© Getty Images Queen Mary appeared alongside her husband King Frederik

One fan wrote: "Mary is killing it in every public appearance," while another penned: "Queen Mary is every bit of elegance and class love it."

A particularly enthusiastic fan commented: "She looks amazing. Chic. Modern. Yet still looking every inch the Queen."

Queen Mary's surprising shoes

On Thursday, a brand new photo of Queen Mary was shared by the palace to mark Biodiversity Day.

© Det Danske Kongehus Queen Mary marked Biodiversity Day with some photos from her trip to Brazil

In the photograph, the Queen of Denmark could be seen gazing into the distance in the savanna of Cerrado in Brazil, posing for a photograph in which she donned a surprising choice of footwear.

The Australian-born royal went for a pair of chunky white trainers, an incredibly casual option, given that she most frequently steps out in court shoes, for both daytime and evening engagements.

© Getty Queen Mary doesn't often wear trainers out

Queen Mary also wore a white linen shirt, which perfectly matched her shoes, and a neutral-toned A-line skirt.

She rounded off her look with a waist-cinching tan leather belt and simple gold jewellery. Her brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she had her signature smokey eye makeup look.