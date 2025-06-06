Queen Maxima models sheer Valentino wedding dress amid surprise absence

With sustainable fashion on the up, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is among the royals leading the charge with recycling her most iconic outfits.

The royal proved her timeless sartorial prowess by slipping on a wedding guest dress for the state visit to the Czech Republic. She was pictured arriving at the Estates Theatre for the ballet in an ethereal ruffled gown from Valentino's spring 2006 collection.

Features included a strapless illusion neckline, a fitted waist and a ruffled column skirt with a soft rose print and delicate embellishments. Maxima first debuted the gown for a banquet in 2006, but she rewore it for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding with Daniel Westling in June 2010.

© Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' gown was from Valentino's spring 2006 collection

Embracing the glamour of a royal wedding, Maxima styled her blonde hair in Hollywood waves and accessorised with sparkly drop earrings, which weren't dissimilar to her latest look. Sparkly bracelets and a VBH pink patent clutch bag completed her outfit, while a vampy berry lipstick and smokey eyeshadow offered a bewitching beauty look.

Maxima made a solo appearance at the ballet after her husband King Willem-Alexander returned to the Netherlands a day earlier due to the unfolding political situation after Prime Minister Dick Schoof offered his resignation of the cabinet to the King.

© WireImage The royal previously wore the gown to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding with Daniel Westling in June 2010

Before he left, Willem-Alexander and Maxima made a joint appearance at a state banquet at Prague Castle alongside President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and First Lady Eva Pavlová. Maxima once again turned heads in a red one-shouldered dress and a ruby and diamond tiara from the enchanting Mellerio Ruby Parure.

The heirloom collection dates back to 1888 and was originally a gift from Queen Emma of the Netherlands' husband, King Willem III. She had previously worn the diadem to the wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden in 2015.

Maxima's fashion

© Getty Maxima has undergone a style evolution since marrying Willem-Alexander in 2002

Queen Maxima has undergone a style evolution from her more traditional pre-wedding fashion to marrying into the family in 2002 and welcoming her three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

In 2001, she attended Prince Costantijn and Laurentien Brinkhorst's wedding in a metallic skirt suit, and continued to showcase her demure style in a pastel blue gown at Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit's nuptials.

Today, zany yellows, Barbie pinks and maximalist prints epitomise Maxima's bold wardrobe.