Pippa Middleton's 'bandage' dress is the elegant way to wear 2025's newest trend

The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton, has always dressed a little more risqué than her royal sibling.

It must be remembered that Prince William's wife has to follow a strict royal protocol when it comes to dressing for events; from wearing tights in all weather conditions to never baring the shoulders, and choosing a modest skirt length, being a glamorous royal lady like Kate isn't as simple as it looks.

Pippa doesn't have to think about that, though, and throughout her early 30s, she was often photographed wearing items that were slightly more daring than her sister's.

© FilmMagic Pippa sighted shopping in 2011, wearing her bandage style dress, with a twist

One item that Pippa wore back in 2011 is actually trending right now. The wife of James Matthews was pictured running errands wearing what many would describe as a bandage-style dress - super tight from the waist downwards, and finishing just above the knee. The brunette beauty looked sensational, adding high heels and Hollywood shades.

The top part of the dress was slightly flared and almost looked like a T-shirt, giving the whole look a really elegant edge.

The return of the bandage dress

The bandage dress has had a resurgence on the fashion scene for summer 2025, and many are nervous about it - after all, it's the tightest style that money can buy and can be rather unforgiving.

The style is widely regarded as a Y2K staple, first launched in the 1980s by Hervé Léger. Many celebrities embraced this trend at the time, from Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian.

© WireImage Victoria Beckham wearing an Hervé Léger bandage dress in 2008

House of CB announced earlier this week that the divisive trend is certainly back in the game. Taking to Instagram, with a snap of their newest range of super-tight dresses, the caption read: "It’s our birthday! .15 years ago we started House of CB with our bandage dresses. Back in the day, they became the IYKYK birthday dress for all the girlies, so what better way to celebrate our own birthday by going back to the style that started it all."

Their slogan #BANDAGEISBACK evoked a big reaction amongst shoppers. Some were positive and welcomed the change in fashion direction. One fan penned: "FINALLY! We were tired of the Little House on the Prairie vibes." But another mused: "I was in high school when these first dropped. Got my own motion now! Living out my 2016 dreams." Another added: " I need to see platforms, a smokey eye, big hoops with ball charms, and faux hawk updo. Gotta go all the way!"