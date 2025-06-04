Pippa Middleton's above-the-knee cocktail dress is party elegance made simple

Pippa Middleton lives a very private life, but when she heads out to public events, you can bet she looks incredibly well-dressed.

The Princess of Wales' sister is slightly more daring with her attire than her iconic sister, favouring slightly shorter hemlines and tighter fits, and we love her for it.

The wife of James Matthews nails partywear time after time, and we loved taking a trip down memory lane when we saw the mother-of-three wearing this gorgeous cocktail dress in 2012.

© FilmMagic Pippa in 2012, rocking a coktail dress

The brunette beauty joined her brother James Middleton at a launch party for her book ‘Celebrate’ that year. Pippa donned the high neck, sleeveless style, which subtly hugged the frame, and was cut with a hemline that finished just above the knee.

Pippa added black court shoes and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, showing off her chandelier earrings. Divine!

© GC Images Pippa has worn some incredible dresses over the years

A dress like this is an easy way to look elegant for a special event; the two-tone, contrasting fabrics give the look a modern kick, yet the cut is still timeless and can be carried throughout the seasons.

Pippa's book, Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends, was filled with practical advice on party planning tips with a particular focus on British tradition, ritual, and bringing friends and family together.

© Getty Pippa's creative entertaining book 'Celebrate' was published in 2012

At the time, Pippa said of her offering: "This book is a useful and practical journey into British-themed occasions and I hope it offers welcome inspiration and ideas, most of which needn't leave you alarmingly out of pocket. "Entertaining on any scale can be stressful and daunting so this is all about finding ways to manage and enjoy the process".

Pippa's viral fashion moment

A year before she sported her cocktail dress, Pippa was also seen carrying the now-defunct bag brand Modalu.

© Getty Pippa with her 'viral' bag

Modalu gained major kudos after Kate's sister and mother, Carole Middleton, were seen with the trendy tote, which generated so much sales value after Pippa carried it, that the label went on to name it after her and produce the style in many more colours. It appears that Pippa is almost as popular as her sister when it comes to fashion!