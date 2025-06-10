Pippa Middleton's zen yoga room with a view revealed

Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton may not be royalty herself, but she has a royal-worthy home in Berkshire – £15 million, 150-acre estate!

On the estate is Bucklebury Farm, where visitors can come for fun family days out including tractor rides, petting experiences and even guinea pig grooming.

At the farm, Pippa has a large lodge which can be used as a serene yoga space. The views of the cabin-style property look out over a gorgeous lake.

As well as yoga, the venue can be rented out for children's parties, and as the website explains, it has "over 150m2 of floor space and is split across three different rooms". You can even hot-desk there for just £15!

The set-up for a children's party has been revealed on the farm's Instagram page, revealing a large L-shaped table, a kitchenette area and a balcony outside two sets of double doors. The high ceilings with unique beams are perfect for displaying balloons for any occasion.

New nursery plans

Earlier this year, the family revealed potential plans to open a day care on their farm. An Instagram post read: "Bucklebury Farm is considering opening a nursery for children aged 9 months to 5 years. If you’re interested, please feel free to DM us or email nursery@buckleburyfarm.co.uk to stay updated. We’d also love to hear your thoughts and suggestions – let us know what you think."

Pippa lives with her husband James Matthews and their children, Arthur, Grace and Rose and the couple acquired the residence in 2022.

Former home

© Getty Pippa Middleton with her husband James Matthews

Before their countryside move, they used to live in London. Their former home was a six-bedroom townhouse in Chelsea that was spread over five floors and was reportedly worth a staggering £17million.

The interiors were kept under wraps, but although we did not see inside, there were details of the property. Features inside the jaw-dropping home included a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema.

© Getty, Shutterstock William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

The city-to-country lifestyle change is very similar to that of sister Princess Kate and her husband Prince William, alongside their three children, who left Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace for Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

People Magazine has revealed that during a royal walkabout, Kate said: "We are in Windsor at the moment," adding: "We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away."