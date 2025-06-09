Pippa Middleton's 'iconic' wrap dress is the classy way to wear a low-cut neckline

Pippa Middleton positively shines when it comes to summer dressing! The sister of the Princess of Wales is often pictured more in the summer, as she repeatedly heads to Wimbledon and other various high-profile tennis events.

One of our favourite fashion moments the brunette beauty stepped out at was back in 2018, when the royal auntie wore a delightful red wrap dress by Ralph Lauren, whilst pregnant with her first child.

Pictured with her husband, James Matthews, at the French Open that year, Pippa looked incredibly relaxed as eagle-eyed onlookers detected the first signs of a small bump in her red floral dress.

© Getty Images Pippa looked stunning in her red V-neck Ralph Lauren dress

The scarlet style was cut in a floaty wrap shape, which is not only chic but most flattering with its V-neckline and interchangeable waist belt.

Wrap dresses are a great way to wear something a little more low-cut and risque than normal, as you can choose just how much of your decolletage you want to show with the adjusting belt. Also, a wrap dress creates a plunging neckline, but you can still cover your modesty while wearing one. Many women choose to wear a top underneath if they want extra coverage.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa has always loved wrap dresses

Pippa's eye-catching ensemble retailed at £350 from the American heritage brand at the time, but unsurprisingly, it sold out rapidly once she had worn it.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Accessorising a wrap dress is easy - keep everything else simple

Kate's sister accessorised the striking outfit with a raffia bag, which she wore cross-body, mirrored sunglasses, lace-up espadrilles, and a white fedora with a matching red trim. Her husband James, meanwhile, looked equally as put-together, wearing a crisp white shirt, chinos, and a pair of blue suede loafers.

Pippa's butter yellow moment

Showcasing another wrap dress a year later, Pippa delighted royal fans in 2019 as she headed to Wimbledon in a butter yellow Ganni dress.

© GC Images Pippa at Wimbledon 2019 in her yellow Ganni dress

Flying the flag for stylish attire, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' auntie sported the yellow midi wrap dress, which is still perfect to wear now, in 2025, as the muted shade is the colour of the season, with search rates through the roof right now.

The dress had a daringly high side split, a V-neckline once again, and a narrow waist belt, alongside cropped sleeves. Perfection.