Pippa Middleton's 'powerful' midi dress is totally on trend for summer 2025

Pippa Middleton's exquisite style often mirrors her sister, the Princess of Wales. Both women love classic items and adore a midi dress or two, particularly in the summer months. Such a chic pair!

It's hard to pick a favourite, but if we had to, Pippa's butter yellow Ganni dress she sported at Wimbledon 2019 is up there.

Kate's sister always frequents the famous tennis tournament each year, and in 2019, she flew the flag for stylish attire. The wife of James Matthews' subtle yellow midi wrap dress looked incredible then, and the classic style is still perfect to wear now, in 2025.

© GC Images Pippa looked amazing in her butter yellow Ganni dress

As the mother-of-three took her seat on Centre Court, in the Royal Box, she oozed summer vibes in the yellow and floral frock, which featured a daringly high side split, V-neckline, narrow waist belt, and cropped sleeves.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

We loved how the brunette beauty accessorised the look too, adding a small white beaded shoulder bag with a floral motif and strappy wedge heels.

Butter yellow for 2025

Butter yellow is big news this year, and his been seen everywhere - from influencers' feeds on Instagram to celebrities rocking the shade on the red carpet.

Colour expert Marina from Image by Mantis spilt the beans on why butter yellow is the colour we should all be wearing, particularly as the weather gets warmer.

© Getty Images Butter yellow is everywhere right now

Telling HELLO!, she explained: "It symbolises happiness, hope and energy. It is the most uplifting of colours. The colour yellow is very powerful in that it stimulates brain activity and mental alertness more than any other colour.

© Getty The Princess of Wales sent a clear message of optmism with her recent butter yellow outfit

"It is an incredibly positive colour that also symbolises the month of summer, which is a reason celebrities may be wearing a lot of it at the moment."

© Instagram Kendall Jenner's butter yellow Coachella dress went viral

Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, agrees, explaining: "It taps into a wider mood of optimism and warmth as we head into cheerier months, something we're all craving as the weather turns."

© Mark Cuthbert Zara Tindall looked radiant in a butter-yellow ensemble in 2024

The fashion expert added: "Butter yellow in particular strikes the perfect balance: it's punchy enough to feel current but muted enough to act as a neutral and be totally wearable."