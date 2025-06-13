Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton was a beautiful ballerina in flippy skirt and satin pointe shoes
Subscribe
Kate Middleton was a beautiful ballerina in flippy skirt and satin pointe shoes
Princess Kate in pink dress with ballerina backdrop© Getty

Princess Kate was a beautiful ballerina in flippy skirt and satin pointe-style shoes

See photos of Kate plus royal ladies, including Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice in balletic looks

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ever a fan of a classically elegant look, the Princess of Wales could have been a prima ballerina in photos unearthed from one of her earliest outings with Prince William after their royal wedding.

Kate, now 43, made an appearance at a pre-luncheon reception for sovereigns and guests in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle in May 2012 in a pale pink look fit for a ballet dancer.

Kate in pink with William in suit© Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber

Her powder pink dress featured a flippy skirt and long sleeves. The bodice was fitted with the skirt more of an A-line cut, creating the illusion of a leotard and tutu. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry chat during a pre luncheon reception for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee © Getty
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry chat during a pre luncheon reception for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee

Her satin heels with a rounded toe also had the charming whimsical quality of a ballet slipper, elevating her whimsical look with their likeness to a pointe shoe.

Kate is not the first royal lady to wear a balletic look. Join HELLO! and take a look at the best photos where royal ladies around the world channelled Swan Lake for public outings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at ascot in light pink dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked as if she would nail a perfect plié on day four of Royal Ascot 2023. She wore a Suzannah London wrap dress with a floral hat and nude shoes.

Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2018© Getty
Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2018

The Duchess of Sussex got the balletic memo for Trooping the Colour in 2018. Meghan wore a bespoke Carolina Herrera in a baby pink hue with a matching hat that had her looking stage-ready.

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene waving in light pink dress© Getty
Princess Charlene looked so chic in Paris

Princess Charlene looked ready for the barre in 2012 as she arrived at the Christian Dior Haute-Couture Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Her peplum-skirted Dior dress paired perfectly with her patent platformed pumps, giving her the elegant silhouette of a ballet dancer.

Queen Maxima

Prince Willem-Alexander and his wife Princess Maxima in wedding guest outfits© Getty
Queen Maxima celebrated a royal wedding in style

Queen Maxima had all the poise of a ballerina in 2004 when she attended the wedding of Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary. Her layered petal-esque dress, teamed with satin pink shoes and the Dutch Star tiara, had all the grace of Anna Pavlova.

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mozzi and Princess Beatrice in pink dress in wimbledon stands© Getty
Princess Beatrice looked elegant at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice brought a balletic vibe to Wimbledon in 2023 when she made an appearance alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Emilia Wickstead was belted at the waist and featured a beautiful skirt fit for twirling.

Princess Anne

young Princess Anne in pink jacket and skirt holding hands with Mark Phillips© Getty
Princess Anne wore her girliest look following the announcement of her engagement

Princess Anne was the original ballerina in 1973 when she stepped out with her then-fiancé, equestrian champion Mark Phillips, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Anne rocked the flippiest skirt with tartan pink panels and a matching cropped jacket. Her bouffant hair also had a certain star quality.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: The surprising reason Princess Diana’s coats have never been auctioned

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More