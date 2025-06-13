Princess Kate was a beautiful ballerina in flippy skirt and satin pointe-style shoes

Ever a fan of a classically elegant look, the Princess of Wales could have been a prima ballerina in photos unearthed from one of her earliest outings with Prince William after their royal wedding.

Kate, now 43, made an appearance at a pre-luncheon reception for sovereigns and guests in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle in May 2012 in a pale pink look fit for a ballet dancer.

© Getty Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber

Her powder pink dress featured a flippy skirt and long sleeves. The bodice was fitted with the skirt more of an A-line cut, creating the illusion of a leotard and tutu.

© Getty Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry chat during a pre luncheon reception for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee

Her satin heels with a rounded toe also had the charming whimsical quality of a ballet slipper, elevating her whimsical look with their likeness to a pointe shoe.

Kate is not the first royal lady to wear a balletic look. Join HELLO! and take a look at the best photos where royal ladies around the world channelled Swan Lake for public outings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse The Duchess of Edinburgh looked as if she would nail a perfect plié on day four of Royal Ascot 2023. She wore a Suzannah London wrap dress with a floral hat and nude shoes.

Meghan Markle © Getty Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2018 The Duchess of Sussex got the balletic memo for Trooping the Colour in 2018. Meghan wore a bespoke Carolina Herrera in a baby pink hue with a matching hat that had her looking stage-ready.

Princess Charlene © Getty Princess Charlene looked so chic in Paris Princess Charlene looked ready for the barre in 2012 as she arrived at the Christian Dior Haute-Couture Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Her peplum-skirted Dior dress paired perfectly with her patent platformed pumps, giving her the elegant silhouette of a ballet dancer.

Queen Maxima © Getty Queen Maxima celebrated a royal wedding in style Queen Maxima had all the poise of a ballerina in 2004 when she attended the wedding of Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary. Her layered petal-esque dress, teamed with satin pink shoes and the Dutch Star tiara, had all the grace of Anna Pavlova.

Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice looked elegant at Wimbledon Princess Beatrice brought a balletic vibe to Wimbledon in 2023 when she made an appearance alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Emilia Wickstead was belted at the waist and featured a beautiful skirt fit for twirling.

Princess Anne © Getty Princess Anne wore her girliest look following the announcement of her engagement Princess Anne was the original ballerina in 1973 when she stepped out with her then-fiancé, equestrian champion Mark Phillips, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Anne rocked the flippiest skirt with tartan pink panels and a matching cropped jacket. Her bouffant hair also had a certain star quality.

