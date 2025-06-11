Princess Kate's rule-breaking footwear that could have risked injury

The Princess of Wales was a vision in blue as she stepped out on a solo outing to the new V&A East Storehouse in Stratford on Tuesday. As always, she looked pristine, but elevating her look were a pair of heels that would have certainly raised eyebrows among the health and safety conscious.

During the visit, during which she saw a number of the 500,000-plus creative works from the V&A collections and archives, Kate, 43, wore a pair of killer stiletto heels, holding onto the glass railing as she walked the metal grid floor at the Storehouse. However, the V&A website recommends that visitors wear practical clothing and flat shoes, saying the metal grid flooring is unsuitable for stilettos or kitten heels.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace As would be expected, Prince William's wife navigated the potential of a sartorial disaster (and physical injury) with ease. The navy suede pumps by Prada accessorised her petrol blue Alexander McQueen single-breasted suit.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Her fitted workwear was styled with a slim-fit white top and the chunky 'Portrait' chain-style necklace by Laura Lombardi to coordinate with her 'Stella' earrings by Carousel Jewels.



© Getty Images Kate's shoe hack The princess is used to navigating public engagements in stilettos, having done so since she married Prince William in 2011. Along the way, she has picked up a clever hack to ensure she is always comfortable while sporting a pair of killer heels. She is thought to buy her shoes in two different sizes as European sizing can differ from American sizing, ranging from a size 5.5 to a six in British measurements.

She is also thought to wear a larger shoe to summer engagements to accommodate potential foot swelling in warm weather.



© Getty Kate's killer heel collection Stunning in silver In 2013, Kate attended the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society, stealing the show with her silver platformed heels that teamed perfectly with her sequinned Jenny Packham dress – a look she rarely wears.

© Getty Ombre glitter While attending a gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery in 2019, the royal pulled out a super unexpected pair of ombre glitter Jimmy Choos to dress up her Barbara Casasola dress.



© Getty Perfect platforms An appearance at Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert at Royal Albert Hall in 2012 called for her highest heels to date to cater for her floor-skimming Jenny Packham gown.

© Getty Bow-adorned beauties In 2023, Kate wore a pair of jazzy heels from Meghan Markle's wardrobe – the 'Deneuve Bow-Tie Pumps' by Aquazzura. The lovely heels accessorised her Self-Portrait ensemble worn to the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

