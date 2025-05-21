Princess Beatrice shines at the Chelsea Flower show - and her red hair's the longest it's ever been

Princess Beatrice looked positively luminous on Monday evening as she was pictured at a gala dinner at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in celebration of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The redheaded royal is a huge fan of the yearly horticultural event and looked as pretty as a picture in a new outfit while celebrating at the epic bash.

In a picture that appeared on little sister Eugenie's Instagram, the mother-of-two dazzled in a floral skirt and top combo, trimmed off with high heels. She wore her famous scarlet mane in a loose and curled style, which looked longer and thicker than ever before. Beatrice gave birth to her second daughter, Athena in January.

Beatrice's hair growth could be down to postpartum hormones. Many women experience a surge in hair health during pregnancy and after giving birth.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice and Eugenie wore florals for the opening night

The British royal family's connections to the show go back to Queen Victoria's reign, when it was formerly known as the Great Spring Show for its inaugural event in Kensington in 1862.

The first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as we know it today, took place in 1913 and has been held every May since.

Beatrice's Chelsea Flower Show looks

Beatrice, 36, has worn some incredible outfits at the show each year. It's hard to play favourites, but we adored her look in 2022. The royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looked incredibly stylish as they enjoyed a date night at the event, with Princess Eugenie's sister wearing an apt blue floral Reformation for the occasion.

© Dan Kitwood Princess Beatrice styled Reformation's Carolena dress with black heels and a matching bag and hair bow in 2022

In 2023, the royal visited the garden designed by charity Horatio's Garden, for which her sister Princess Eugenie is patron, alongside her husband, wearing a lovely striped yellow midi dress by Jasper Conran and Chanel slingbacks. Betarice added a fitted black blazer and wore her long hair in loose curls as usual.

© Instagram / @PrincessEugenie Princess Beatrice visited the Chelsea Flower Show with charity Horatio's Garden wearing a Jasper Conran dress

In 2019, fresh from her stunning appearance at her cousin Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle mere days earlier, Beatrice looked sensational at the Chelsea Flower Show, wearing a very appropriate dress.

© CHRIS JACKSON Princess Beatrice wearing a Needle & Thread dress in 2018

The mother of daughters Sienna and Athena wore a beautiful embroidered design by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The white, fit and flare design featured an eye-catching, multi-coloured overlay which boasted multitudes of embroidered flowers. The fancy frock also had ruffled detail at the sleeves and a pretty tiered skirt.