Victoria Beckham's new hair is a total redo of her 'timeless' 2000s style
Victoria Beckham wearing sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week 2025© DFY/Shutterstock

VB proves you can recreate a hairstyle from your early 30s

Danielle Lawler
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham set the fashion agenda yet again with her latest hairstyle, a golden 'blush' highlighted bob, sending us mere mortals rushing for the chop, with 64% of HELLO! readers saying that they'd happily copy VB's hair for their next appointment.

If you think VB's new 'do looks familiar, you're not wrong. Her highlighted bob framed by slightly darker roots echoes a look she sported in the early 2000s, created by A-List hair stylist Ben Cooke.  

Ben was the mastermind behind creating Victoria’s first major bob moment, the graduated work of art which was quickly nicknamed 'The Pob' - after Posh Spice, ranked as one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time, along with Audrey Hepburn's updo and Jennifer Aniston's 'The Rachel'.

Victoria Beckham looking up off camera with her hair lightly tousled © Instagram
Victoria Beckham's hair is lighter at the ends

"I cut Victoria Beckham's bob almost 19 years ago," Ben exclusively told HELLO!. "She is known for her bobs and how she has varied them over the years. This latest cut was created by LA-based Ken Paves, and definitely gives a nod to her 2006 'Pob'."

Victoria's latest haircut

When it comes to cut and colour, the 51-year-old has always been playful with her hair, flipping from long extensions to short crops, light to dark and somewhere in between.

This current nostalgic trip down memory lane shows the rest of us in our Second Act that we should be bold when it comes to styling our hair and not be afraid to re-embrace a favourite look from the past.

victoria beckham blonde hair paris 2013© Getty Images
Victoria with her iconic 'pob' haircut

The bob in particular, Ben says, is perfect for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s for creating an easy-to-manage, elevated look that can be adapted to suit all.

"I love a bob as they are timeless and super chic," says Ben, who is co-founder of the Lockonego salon in Chelsea, where he has styled the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Isla Fisher, Carey Mulligan and Nicole Scherzinger.

"With bobs, less is more on the styling front and all of the hard work should go into the haircut. Making it easy to style. There are so many lengths and variations that can suit each individual," he says of the versatile look, noting that if you are afraid of going super short, a twist on colour can also revitalise the 'do and give your style a totally modern overhaul.

Victoria's hair colour

"Victoria's (hair) at the moment has a soft edge with the loose layers which is enhanced even more with the balayage," says Ben. "The colour technique lightens around the face and adds to the softness."

Victoria Beckham, wearing black, speaks at BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse on December 01, 2022 in Chipping Norton, England.© Getty Images for BoF
Blonde ends brighten VB's hair

Balayage is a soft low maintenance way to add colour and movement throughout the lengths of the hair by painting on the dye freehand. By having the darker roots, it allows you to be able to manage any greys more easily and keep the lovely summer golden hue in the longer layers.

Feeling inspired? Just don't go reaching for the scissors yourself. "I believe there is a bob for everyone," says Ben. "If you're considering a chop, go in and have a chat with your hairdresser and figure out which is best for you."

