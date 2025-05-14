Princess Beatrice just debunked the number one fashion rule for redheads

Princess Beatrice looked absolutely gorgeous on Tuesday evening! The mother-of-two joined her uncle, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event.

The Chopard-sponsored event celebrated the work of the Elephant Family charity and marked the culmination of the 'Big Egg Hunt', a public art trail bringing together leading artists and designers to create over 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London as part of a free public art trail.

Beatrice, 36, looked beautiful in an eye-catching red dress by Rebecca Vallance. Known as the 'Henrietta Belted Brocade Gown'. The £960 frock fitted Princess Eugenie's sister perfectly. The dazzling getup ensured all eyes were on her, due to its exquisite finish and bold, jewel tone.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked radiant in red

The website says of the style: "The Henrietta Button Gown is striking in red, tailored from metallic brocade. Designed with a sharp collared neckline and short puff sleeves with cuffs, it blends timeless elegance with modern flair. A self-belt cinches the waist, while the voluminous circular skirt creates a flattering silhouette. Side seam pockets add a practical touch, and the concealed placket ensures a refined finish. Complete with lining and a removable slip dress with adjustable straps, it’s a versatile piece for refined occasions."

'Henrietta belted brocade gown' by Rebecca Vallance

We love the fact that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson wore the colour red. Red is a shade that many fashion experts recommend that women with ginger hair stay away from. This is due to the fact that scarlet tones can have a clashing effect when combined with red hair.

© Getty Images Beatrice proved redheads can wear red in the Rebecca Vallance number

Well, we think Beatrice is the best advert for debunking this fashion myth, proving it's a total misconception. The slightly rustic tone of her dress looked glorious with autumnal hues of her famous locks, and we think she wholeheartedly proves that redheads indeed can wear red!

Beatrice's new favouritre designer?

This is the second time that Beatrice has donned fashion designer Rebecca Vallance's threads.

In October 2024, Prince Andrew's daughter headed to a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing a Rebecca Vallance dress last year

Beatrice wore a stunning cocktail dress from the brand, known as the 'Eliana midi dress', which costs £952. She styled the glossy number with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag. Divine!