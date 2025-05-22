Princess Beatrice glows in waist-defining cocktail dress

Oozing elegance in a dress that is bang on trend, Princess Beatrice looked radiant as she appeared at the 2025 Matrix Awards in New York City.

Posed alongside Spotify's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 36, was spotted at the event held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom, which celebrates those highlighted by New York Women in Communications (NYWICI), a leading organization for female communications professionals.

© Getty Dustee Jenkins and Princess Beatrice of York attended the 2025 Matrix Awards Princess Beatrice chose a shin-grazing cocktail dress with sparkly bows adorning the bodice. The 'Eliana' dress by Rebecca Vallance ($552/£790) also features puffed sleeves and a waist-defining silhouette. The Australian designer is known for her classically feminine silhouettes, dramatic sleeves, and high-quality fabrics. It was paired with a pair of black suede heels, the 'Romy 100' style from Jimmy Choo, and simple fine gold jewellery, as well as her diamond engagement ring. Her auburn locks were styled in loose waves, and her subtle makeup look featured a light shimmery eyeshadow and a wash of apricot-hued lipstick.

Princess Beatrice's evening outings © Getty Princess Beatrice has worn Rebecca Vallance twice recently The royal, who gave birth to her second daughter Athena in March, has enjoyed a number of exclusive evening events this month. A vision in red, Beatrice headed to the Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on 13 May. Established by Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand in 2002, The Elephant Family works with conservation experts to tackle the challenges faced by Asia's wildlife and the communities that surround it.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked radiant in red She debuted a new Rebecca Vallance number, the label's 'Henrietta Button' gown which featured a belted waist and full-length skirt with a split up the front. The gown was accessorised elegantly with her 'Romy 100 Pumps' in burgundy velvet, as well as the luxurious 'Precious Lace Vague Earrings in Ethical White Gold and Diamonds' by Chopard which retail for a staggering £25,800.

© Getty The King gave an impromptu speech The evening was also attended by the King and Queen. "This evening is an opportunity as well to pay a special tribute, I think, to all the wonderful people who are doing all the work on the ground in India to rescue not just elephants now, but even more species as the trust and the [Elephant] Family develop an even greater ability to manage the human and animal conflict," His Majesty said.

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2025 in style A tailored look was the order of the evening two days later when Beatrice attended the FEVO Sports Industry Awards 2025 at Evolution London, which honoured individuals and organisations within sport who have contributed to the industry through personal and professional achievements. DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice shares unprecedented peek inside seldom seen Cotswolds home The Prince of Wales' cousin rocked the red carpet in a Self-Portrait midi dress featuring a belted blazer top and sheer lace skirt. It was dressed up with an embroidered Aspinal of London boxy bag and a pair of cut-out slingbacks courtesy of Italian shoe designer, Atana.

