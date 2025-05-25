Princess Beatrice just normalised wearing your maternity dress after giving birth

Princess Beatrice has been looking so chic of late. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson delighted royal fans this week as she appeared at the 2025 Matrix Awards in New York City.

In a photograph alongside Spotify's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins, the redhead royal looked glowing and gorgeous in a black cocktail dress adorned with embellished silver bows by Rebecca Vallance.

Known as the 'Eliana' dress, the style also featured puffed sleeves and had a chic, waist-defining shape. Cut with a mid-length hem, it's the most perfect party number.

© Getty Dustee Jenkins and Princess Beatrice of York attended the 2025 Matrix Awards

Accessorising to perfection, Princess Eugenie's big sister added a pair of black suede heels by Jimmy Choo, and simple fine gold jewellery, as well as her diamond engagement ring.

Beatrice wore the 'Eliana puff-sleeve midi dress' by Rebecca Vallance

We especially loved her coiffed tresses. Her auburn locks were styled in loose, laid-back waves, and she sported a face of subtle, luminescent makeup.

© Getty Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Beatrice of York in October 2024, when Beatrice was pregnant

Beatrice last wore the dress in October 2024, just three months before she gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, in January 2025. The glamorous royal was pictured at an event at Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

© Getty Beatrice looked stunning in the designer dress

The 36-year-old wore the same fabulous frock, only this time she paired it with fancy Roger Vivier shoes that featured a bejewelled brooch on the toe, with a matching clutch bag. Divine!

Many women worry about wearing something they wore during their pregnancy once they have given birth, but they really shouldn't! Beatrice wearing this same style normalises the stigma, which is incredible. The royal has never looked more stylish.

This is the second time in under two weeks that the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has worn the label Rebecca Vallance.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked radiant in red

She also wore a ravishing red dress by the brand when she joined her uncle, King Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla, at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event earlier this month.

Rebecca launched her label in 2011, and it has since acquired an incredible celebrity following, which includes Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, and Eva Longoria amongst fans.

What a list that is!